"There Is Such a People" Chairman Slams Parliamentary Dysfunction, Urges Early Elections

Toshko Yordanov, chairman of the parliamentary group "There is Such a People" (TISP), delivered a critique of the current state of affairs directly to President Rumen Radev, advocating for early elections.

Yordanov's remarks came during a meeting with President Radev, marking the conclusion of the political consultations between the president and parties represented in parliament. As the nation awaits the assignment of the first exploratory mandate for forming a government, Yordanov minced no words in his assessment of the parliament's functionality.

According to Yordanov, the Bulgarian parliament has lost its sense of purpose since the formation of the current government. He lamented the political landscape as being characterized by alliances formed on deceit, with parties betraying the trust of their constituents. Describing the administration's conception as inherently flawed, Yordanov criticized the lack of transparency in negotiations among the so-called "non-aligned partners."

"These closed-door negotiations are devoid of openness and honesty, serving as a platform for clandestine dealings regarding positions, finances, and regulations," Yordanov asserted.

Highlighting the legislative instability plaguing Bulgaria, Yordanov pointed out the frequent amendments to laws, particularly decrying changes to the Constitution as detrimental. He directly addressed President Radev, attributing some of these changes to political maneuvering rather than principled governance.

Yordanov proposed the establishment of an expert government with broad parliamentary support, holding each party accountable for the experts it nominates. This, he believes, would pave the way for effective governance and could serve as a model for the next parliament