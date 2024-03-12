Border towns in the Kursk and Belgorod regions have become battlegrounds, with conflicting reports emerging from the frontlines.

The Freedom of Russia Legion, a group supporting Ukraine and fighting against the Putin regime, claims to have seized control of Tetkino in the Kursk region. They assert that Russian forces abandoned the settlement, leaving behind heavy equipment as they retreated. Footage released by the Russian Volunteer Corps purportedly shows the shameful escape of Russian soldiers from the area.

However, Russia's Federal Security Service has a different narrative, stating that they repelled multiple attacks by Ukrainian saboteurs in Tetkino, thwarting attempts to breach the border. Despite these claims, the situation on the ground remains volatile.

Meanwhile, in Belgorod, a Ukrainian drone crashed into the city administration building, injuring two people. The incident occurred tens of kilometers away from the Ukrainian border, raising concerns about the reach of Ukrainian military operations. Images circulating on social media depict the aftermath of the drone strike, including damage to local businesses.

These events coincide with a series of drone attacks across several Russian regions, prompting the cancellation of classes in Kursk. Fighting between Russian volunteer groups aligned with Ukraine and Moscow's forces persists in both Belgorod and Kursk.

Alexei Baranovsky, a representative of the organization "Freedom of Russia Legion" claims that the Russian military has suffered losses, including armored vehicles, in clashes with pro-Ukrainian forces. Baranovsky also suggests plans to expand operations into other Russian regions.

In response to the overnight attacks, the Kremlin has declared that the Russian military remains on alert and is taking necessary measures to address Ukrainian drone and missile strikes. Ukrainian forces reportedly targeted Russian territory with at least 25 drones and nine missiles, causing a fire at a major oil refinery in the world's second-largest oil exporter.