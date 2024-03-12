EU Parliament to Sue Commission Over Hungary Fund Release

The European Parliament is gearing up to take legal action against the European Commission following its decision to release 10.2 billion euros in funds for Hungary, as reported by Politico.

Sources within the decision-making circle revealed that the news of the lawsuit was disclosed to the publication. The decision to unfreeze the funds was made by a significant margin, with 16 votes in favor and only one against, with no abstentions, by members of the parliamentary Committee on Legal Affairs.

MEPs argue that the Commission has violated its duty to safeguard taxpayers' money from misuse. The funds, originating from cohesion funds, had been frozen due to concerns regarding human rights and the rule of law in Hungary. Notably, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán lifted his veto against the start of negotiations with Ukraine for EU membership just a day after the funds were unfrozen.

The move to release the funds has sparked criticism against EC President Ursula von der Leyen, with accusations that she capitulated to Orbán's pressure tactics.

German Green MEP Daniel Freund highlighted the gravity of the situation, stating, "I think we have a serious case because the Commission is contradicting itself on whether Hungary respects the rule of law". He emphasized that the EU Court has consistently upheld the independence of the judiciary.

Party members of Von Der Leyen from the European People's Party (EPP) have also demanded a court case against the EC.

On March 14, the chairpersons of the parliamentary groups will convene to decide whether to authorize EP President Roberta Mezzola to initiate proceedings at the Court of Justice of the EU before the March 25 deadline.

Sources have indicated that the chairman of the EPP group is also expected to vote in favor of pursuing legal action, according to Politico.