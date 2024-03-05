Greece Takes Action: Vehicles Confiscated for Speeding Infractions

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | Author: Diana Kavardzhikova |March 12, 2024, Tuesday // 14:00
Bulgaria: Greece Takes Action: Vehicles Confiscated for Speeding Infractions Pixabay

In a sweeping move aimed at curbing reckless driving and enhancing road safety, Greece has implemented stringent measures against speeding motorists. Since March, a new law has been enforced, authorizing the impoundment of vehicles traveling at dangerously high speeds.

Under the new regulations, drivers exceeding speed limits by 60 kilometers per hour in populated areas and by 70 kilometers per hour outside urban zones face immediate consequences. For instance, cruising at 220 kilometers per hour on the highway could lead to the confiscation of the vehicle, leaving the driver without transportation.

Notably, the crackdown extends to foreign drivers as well, ensuring that all motorists adhere to the specified speed limits. This underscores the severity of the law's enforcement and its universal application across the country's roadways.

Already, the impact of the law is evident as the first batch of impounded cars has been put up for auction. The proceeds from these auctions are divided, with 70% contributing to the traffic safety fund and the remaining 30% allocated to the local police organization.

Road safety experts emphasize the urgent need for a shift in drivers' attitudes towards speeding. According to data from the national statistical agency Elstat, excessive speed ranks as the leading cause of fatal crashes in Greece. This highlights the critical role of enforcing strict measures to address the root cause of road accidents and prevent loss of life.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: greece, speeding, safety, impoundment

Related Articles:

Greek Foreign Minister Optimistic about Bulgaria's Schengen Accession

|

Historic Moment: Greece Legalizes Same-Sex Marriage!

|

Bulgaria, Greece, Romania Urge Schengen Border Easing

|

Bulgarian Authorities Arrest Suspect in School Bomb Threats

|

Greek Minimum Wage Set to Increase to 820 Euros in April

|

Bomb Threats Spark Urgent Nationwide Response in Bulgaria

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Southeast Europe

Romanian PM Marcel Ciolacu: Schengen Accession by Land Guaranteed in 2024

Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu has announced that Romania is set to become a part of the Schengen area through its land borders by the end of this year.

World » Southeast Europe | March 5, 2024, Tuesday // 16:11

Romania to Hold Two-in-One Elections in June

Romania is set to witness a unique electoral scenario this year as the local elections will coincide with the European elections on June 9

World » Southeast Europe | February 22, 2024, Thursday // 10:41

Albania Gripped by Anti-Government Unrest: Clashes and Arrests Rock Tirana

Tensions escalated in Albania as anti-government protests erupted into clashes between demonstrators and law enforcement in the capital city of Tirana

World » Southeast Europe | February 21, 2024, Wednesday // 10:13

Serbia Stands Firm: Refuses to Impose Sanctions on Russia Despite Western Pressure

In a resolute stance against mounting Western pressure, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has affirmed Serbia's commitment to maintaining an independent foreign policy, particularly regarding its refusal to impose sanctions on Russia

World » Southeast Europe | February 20, 2024, Tuesday // 11:05

Greek Farmers Mobilize: Tractors Converge on Athens for Protest

Farmers from across Greece are converging on Athens to protest against government policies, with tractors leading the way in a mass demonstration expected to cause road closures and disruptions

World » Southeast Europe | February 19, 2024, Monday // 10:29

Historic Moment: Greece Legalizes Same-Sex Marriage!

In a historic move, Greece has passed a landmark bill legalizing same-sex marriage, marking a significant step forward for LGBTQ+ rights in the country.

World » Southeast Europe | February 16, 2024, Friday // 09:15
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria