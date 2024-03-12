Elderly Family Brutally Attacked by Fake Policemen in Blagoevgrad Home Invasion

A horrifying incident unfolded in Blagoevgrad as an elderly family fell victim to a vicious assault in their own home. The tranquility of their night was shattered when three assailants, disguised as policemen, forcibly entered their residence and subjected them to a brutal attack while they slept. The shocking assault left the elderly couple severely injured and traumatized.

The ordeal began late in the evening when the unsuspecting family was suddenly awoken by the sound of intruders breaking into their home. Before they could comprehend the situation, the assailants began mercilessly beating them with blunt objects, inflicting grave injuries. Amid the chaos, the assailants ransacked the house and made off with approximately BGN 2,000 in stolen valuables.

The distressing incident prompted an urgent response from law enforcement, with patrols and emergency teams swiftly arriving at the scene. Upon assessing the situation, authorities confirmed the violent nature of the attack and the theft of the family's belongings. The injured victims were promptly transported to the Blagoevgrad hospital for urgent medical treatment.

The elderly couple, aged 70 and 67, suffered severe injuries as a result of the assault. The man sustained a brain injury and multiple head wounds, while the woman endured two post-traumatic injuries. Despite the severity of their injuries, both victims are currently in stable condition, receiving care and treatment at the surgical department of the hospital.

Dr. Ivo Kopanarov, the head of the surgery department, provided insights into the victims' condition, describing the horrific ordeal they endured. According to Dr. Kopanarov, the attackers not only physically assaulted the elderly couple but also subjected them to psychological torment by tying them up and dousing them with water. The traumatic experience has left the victims mentally distressed and reeling from the shock of the brutal attack.

In the aftermath of the assault, the traumatized family has opted to refrain from making public statements, understandably shaken by the harrowing ordeal they endured. As the investigation into the incident unfolds, authorities are working diligently to apprehend the perpetrators responsible for this heinous crime.