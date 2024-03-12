Elderly Family Brutally Attacked by Fake Policemen in Blagoevgrad Home Invasion

Crime | March 12, 2024, Tuesday // 12:23
Bulgaria: Elderly Family Brutally Attacked by Fake Policemen in Blagoevgrad Home Invasion

A horrifying incident unfolded in Blagoevgrad as an elderly family fell victim to a vicious assault in their own home. The tranquility of their night was shattered when three assailants, disguised as policemen, forcibly entered their residence and subjected them to a brutal attack while they slept. The shocking assault left the elderly couple severely injured and traumatized.

The ordeal began late in the evening when the unsuspecting family was suddenly awoken by the sound of intruders breaking into their home. Before they could comprehend the situation, the assailants began mercilessly beating them with blunt objects, inflicting grave injuries. Amid the chaos, the assailants ransacked the house and made off with approximately BGN 2,000 in stolen valuables.

The distressing incident prompted an urgent response from law enforcement, with patrols and emergency teams swiftly arriving at the scene. Upon assessing the situation, authorities confirmed the violent nature of the attack and the theft of the family's belongings. The injured victims were promptly transported to the Blagoevgrad hospital for urgent medical treatment.

The elderly couple, aged 70 and 67, suffered severe injuries as a result of the assault. The man sustained a brain injury and multiple head wounds, while the woman endured two post-traumatic injuries. Despite the severity of their injuries, both victims are currently in stable condition, receiving care and treatment at the surgical department of the hospital.

Dr. Ivo Kopanarov, the head of the surgery department, provided insights into the victims' condition, describing the horrific ordeal they endured. According to Dr. Kopanarov, the attackers not only physically assaulted the elderly couple but also subjected them to psychological torment by tying them up and dousing them with water. The traumatic experience has left the victims mentally distressed and reeling from the shock of the brutal attack.

In the aftermath of the assault, the traumatized family has opted to refrain from making public statements, understandably shaken by the harrowing ordeal they endured. As the investigation into the incident unfolds, authorities are working diligently to apprehend the perpetrators responsible for this heinous crime.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Blagoevgrad, elderly family, policemen, assault

Related Articles:

Blagoevgrad With The Lowest Wages In Bulgaria and Europe

Blagoevgrad, nestled in Bulgaria's southwest, faces a grim reality as it grapples with the title of having the lowest wages not only in Bulgaria but also across Europe

Society | February 24, 2024, Saturday // 10:43

Bulgaria: Man Breaches Restraining Order, Threatens to Set Woman and Baby on Fire

A disturbing incident unfolded in Sliven, Bulgaria, as a woman and her two-year-old son faced a terrifying ordeal when her ex-boyfriend, the child's biological father, doused them with gasoline

Crime | February 12, 2024, Monday // 12:00

Shocking Assault: Teens Film and Share Brutal Attack on Homeless Woman in Sofia

A disturbing incident unfolded in Sofia as a group of teenagers subjected a homeless woman to a vicious assault, capturing the brutality on a mobile phone and sharing the video across social media platforms

Crime | December 22, 2023, Friday // 10:22

Violent Robbery Shakes Blagoevgrad: One Injured in Shooting Incident

Blagoevgrad was startled by a distressing incident early this morning involving an attempted robbery and gunfire that left one person wounded

Crime | December 2, 2023, Saturday // 10:14

Violence in Bulgaria: Woman Beaten on Stara Zagora's Main Boulevard

A distressing incident unfolded on a bustling boulevard in Stara Zagora, where a 34-year-old woman fell victim to an assault

Crime | November 23, 2023, Thursday // 15:33

Grandson Stabs Grandmother over 20 BGN in a Bulgarian Village

In a shocking incident in the Bulgarian village of Brestovene, a 65-year-old woman fell victim to a distressing attack by her own grandson. The assault, which occurred late last night, stemmed from a dispute over a mere 20 BGN

Crime | November 16, 2023, Thursday // 15:20
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Crime

Bulgaria: Elderly Woman Falls Victim to Phone Fraud, Loses Thousands

An 86-year-old woman fell victim to a telephone scam, losing a significant BGN 26,000 to cunning fraudsters

Crime | March 12, 2024, Tuesday // 11:29

Caught on Camera: Father's Brutal Assault on Mother Sparks Outcry in Bulgarian Town (UPDATED)

A 13-year-old girl from Bobov Dol, Bulgaria, courageously filmed her own father brutally assaulting her mother at their home

Crime | March 12, 2024, Tuesday // 11:03

Banking Deception: Large Sums of Leva Disappear in Phishing Scam - Be Careful!

Authorities in Varna have detained two individuals suspected of orchestrating a widespread bank phishing scam that has left countless Bulgarians reeling from financial losses

Crime | March 11, 2024, Monday // 16:16

Breakthrough in "Karo" Murder Investigation: South African Police Released Photos of Alleged Killers

In a significant development in the investigation into the murder of Krasimir Kamenov-Karo in South Africa last May, police in Cape Town have taken a significant step forward

Crime | March 11, 2024, Monday // 15:08

Desperate Measures: Burgas Woman Swallows 30g Meth, Lands in Hospital

In Burgas, a woman took extreme measures to conceal drugs during a police check, which ultimately led to her hospitalization due to intoxication

Crime | March 11, 2024, Monday // 11:20

Sofia Girl's Narrow Escape: Kidnappers Apprehended

Police in Sofia have apprehended two individuals, aged 22 and 25,

Crime | March 8, 2024, Friday // 16:24
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria