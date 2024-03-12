Trump Vows to Pardon Capitol Attack Convicts if Re-elected

World | March 12, 2024, Tuesday // 12:19
Bulgaria: Trump Vows to Pardon Capitol Attack Convicts if Re-elected

Donald Trump has stirred controversy once again by promising to pardon individuals convicted for their roles in the storming of the US Capitol in 2021 if he is re-elected as president. In a recent announcement on his social media platform "Truth Social," the former president asserted that granting clemency to those imprisoned for their involvement in the Capitol breach would be among his initial actions upon returning to office. Trump reiterated his characterization of the convicted individuals as "hostages" and emphasized his commitment to securing their release.

The assault on the Capitol on January 6, 2021, orchestrated by Trump's supporters following his claims of election fraud, remains a pivotal moment in recent American history. In the aftermath of the attack, over 1,300 individuals have been indicted by the US Justice Department, with approximately 500 receiving prison sentences for their participation in the insurrection.

Trump's announcement has reignited debates surrounding accountability for the events of January 6 and raised concerns about the potential implications of pardoning those involved in the assault. Critics argue that such a move would undermine the rule of law and disregard the severity of the attack on democracy.

This is not the first time Trump has advocated for the release of individuals incarcerated for their roles in the Capitol riot. During a campaign rally in Iowa earlier this year, he called on President Joe Biden to "release the hostages of January 6th," reiterating his belief that the convictions were unjust.

The former president's pledge to pardon Capitol attack convicts has sparked intense scrutiny and debate, with many questioning the ethical and legal ramifications of such a decision.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Trump, Capitol attack, pardon, re-election

Related Articles:

Robert De Niro Firmly Declares: "I Would Never Portray Trump on Screen"

Renowned Hollywood icon Robert De Niro has emphatically stated his refusal to ever embody former US President Donald Trump on screen, citing a profound lack of admiration for the controversial figure

Society | March 12, 2024, Tuesday // 11:13

Orbán Reveals Trump's Plan to Halt Funding for Ukraine after Meeting

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán disclosed details of former US President Donald Trump's strategy to swiftly end the conflict in Ukraine during an interview on Sunday following his visit to the US, where he held discussions with Trump

World | March 11, 2024, Monday // 10:12

Biden to Putin: We Will Not Walk Away

In his State of the Union Address, President Biden delivered a stern rebuke to his predecessor, Donald Trump, for his remarks inviting Russian President Vladimir Putin's aggression towards NATO nations

World | March 8, 2024, Friday // 09:02

Donald Trump Challenges Joe Biden to Presidential Debate

Donald Trump, the Republican Party's candidate for President of the United States, has thrown down the gauntlet by calling for debates with his political rival, Joe Biden

World | March 7, 2024, Thursday // 08:37

Biden and Trump Secure Victories in Landmark 'Super Tuesday' Primaries

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump emerged triumphant in the highly anticipated primary elections dubbed "Super Tuesday," solidifying their positions as frontrunners for their respective party nominations

World | March 6, 2024, Wednesday // 09:17

Trump Secures Republican Support In North Dakota Ahead Of Super Tuesday

Amidst the flurry of political activity leading up to Super Tuesday, former President Donald Trump has clinched the support of Republicans at the state party conferences in North Dakota, as reported by Reuters, citing findings from Edison Research

Politics | March 5, 2024, Tuesday // 10:05
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Survey: Majority of Germans in Favor of Mandatory Military Duty Return

In a recent survey conducted by the Forza Institute, approximately half of German citizens voiced their support for the reinstatement of compulsory military service, according to a recent report by DPA, BTA reported

World | March 12, 2024, Tuesday // 16:28

EU Parliament Approves Stricter Sanctions Enforcement

In a bid to bolster enforcement of European Union (EU) sanctions against third countries, the European Parliament has approved stringent measures, making the circumvention and violation of these sanctions a criminal offense punishable by a minimum prison

World » EU | March 12, 2024, Tuesday // 15:19

Russian Military Transport Plane Crashes in Ivanovo Region - Dozens Dead (VIDEO)

A Russian Il-76 military transport plane has crashed in the Ivanovo region, northeast of Moscow

World » Russia | March 12, 2024, Tuesday // 14:40

Russian Border Towns Under Siege: Russian Volunteers Strike Deep Inside Russian Territory

Border towns in the Kursk and Belgorod regions have become battlegrounds, with conflicting reports emerging from the frontlines

World » Russia | March 12, 2024, Tuesday // 14:25

EU Parliament to Sue Commission Over Hungary Fund Release

The European Parliament is gearing up to take legal action against the European Commission following its decision to release 10.2 billion euros in funds for Hungary, as reported by Politico

World » EU | March 12, 2024, Tuesday // 14:11

Greece Takes Action: Vehicles Confiscated for Speeding Infractions

In a sweeping move aimed at curbing reckless driving and enhancing road safety, Greece has implemented stringent measures against speeding motorists

World » Southeast Europe | March 12, 2024, Tuesday // 14:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria