Bulgarian Socialist Party Demands Early Elections, Rejects Coalition Participation

Politics | March 12, 2024, Tuesday // 12:16
The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) has demanded early elections and declared its unwillingness to participate in any new government formation. The announcement came during consultations with President Rumen Radev ahead of the first mandate to form a government, where the BSP expressed skepticism about the possibility of achieving a different governance configuration in the current National Assembly.

Chairman Kornelia Ninova reiterated the BSP's stance, emphasizing that the existing government and majority coalition are detrimental to the nation's interests. "The agony can be ended only with early elections," declared Ninova, highlighting the party's call for a fresh electoral mandate to address the country's pressing challenges.

Ninova minced no words in her criticism of the ruling coalition, accusing them of protecting vested interests and failing to prioritize the nation's welfare. She lambasted the administration for what she perceived as a failure to deliver on key promises and address critical issues facing Bulgaria. Among the BSP's grievances were concerns regarding Bulgaria's accession to the Eurozone, the completion of reforms under the Recovery and Resilience Plan, and the perceived shortcomings of the Schengen agreement.

"They washed the mafia and the behind-the-curtain figures and legalized them," Ninova asserted, condemning the actions of the ruling parties and casting doubt on their commitment to genuine reform. The BSP leader expressed dissatisfaction with the government's focus on political maneuvering and appointments, rather than substantive policy initiatives aimed at improving the lives of Bulgarian citizens.

