EU Commission to Propose Bosnia and Herzegovina Membership Talks

The European Commission will recommend the commencement of membership negotiations with Bosnia and Herzegovina, signaling a significant milestone in the country's journey toward EU integration. Speaking during a plenary session in Strasbourg, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen lauded the progress achieved by Bosnia and Herzegovina since being granted candidate status. She emphasized the remarkable strides made in just over a year, surpassing the advancements achieved over the previous decade.

Von der Leyen's remarks underscored the Commission's recognition of Bosnia and Herzegovina's efforts to meet the necessary criteria for EU membership. The country's commitment to reform and alignment with EU standards has been acknowledged as instrumental in advancing its candidacy status. The recommendation to initiate membership negotiations reflects the Commission's confidence in Bosnia and Herzegovina's readiness to embark on the next phase of its EU accession process.

In addition to addressing Bosnia and Herzegovina's EU aspirations, von der Leyen raised concerns about Iran's destabilizing activities in the Middle East and its impact on global security. She identified Iran as a key supporter of Hamas and underscored its role in fueling tensions in the region, particularly through its backing of the Houthi rebels in Yemen. Furthermore, von der Leyen warned against Iran's involvement in exacerbating the conflict in Ukraine, citing potential repercussions for EU-Iran relations.

The Commission's stance on Iran's actions reflects the EU's commitment to upholding international norms and safeguarding regional stability. Von der Leyen's statements signal the EU's readiness to take decisive measures, including the imposition of sanctions, to address Iran's destabilizing behavior and prevent the proliferation of ballistic missiles to conflict zones. As the situation unfolds, the EU remains vigilant in its efforts to promote peace and security both within its borders and beyond.