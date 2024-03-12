Bulgaria: Elderly Woman Falls Victim to Phone Fraud, Loses Thousands

Crime | Author: Diana Kavardzhikova |March 12, 2024, Tuesday // 11:29
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Elderly Woman Falls Victim to Phone Fraud, Loses Thousands Pixabay

An 86-year-old woman fell victim to a telephone scam, losing a significant BGN 26,000 to cunning fraudsters. The Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Haskovo confirmed the unfortunate incident, explaining how the deceptive scammers operated.

According to reports from the authorities, the ordeal unfolded yesterday evening at around 7:30 p.m. The elderly victim recounted receiving a distressing call earlier in the day at 1:00 p.m., ostensibly from her granddaughter residing in Germany with her daughter. At that moment, the receiver was picked up by a man who introduced himself as a doctor.

The fraudulent doctor informed the elderly woman that her granddaughter's residence had encountered a water heater explosion, resulting in severe eye injuries that could potentially lead to blindness.  He claimed that a surgery costing 300,000 euros was necessary. Upon the woman mentioning she had only BGN 26,000, the alleged doctor assured her that it would cover the cost of contact lenses.

The unsuspecting victim, moved by familial concern and a sense of urgency, complied with the fraudulent instructions. Under the guise of arranging aid, the scammer directed her to hand over the money to an accomplice, supposedly dispatched to her location. Succumbing to the ruse, the elderly woman obediently parted with her savings, relinquishing the substantial sum to a woman described as plump, with brown hair, and aged between 30 and 40 years old. According to the police, the process of conducting pre-trial proceedings remains ongoing.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: phone, scam, victim, thousands

Related Articles:

Love Scam Alert: Bulgarian Woman Swindles Foreigner for BGN 45,000

In a heart-wrenching tale of deceit and betrayal, a 61-year-old man fell victim to a love scam orchestrated by a Bulgarian woman, resulting in a staggering loss of BGN 45,000

Crime | February 29, 2024, Thursday // 09:14

Police Stop Entire Bus to Foil Phone Scam: Woman Saved from Losing 30,000 BGN!

In a remarkable display of vigilance, police officers in Varna thwarted a phone scam by halting an entire bus to warn a potential victim

Crime | February 15, 2024, Thursday // 18:06

New 'Help Me' App in Bulgaria Aims to Combat Domestic Violence

Deputy Prime Minister Mariya Gabriel introduced a powerful tool, the 'Help Me' mobile application, signaling a collective stance against all forms of violence during its launch at the Council of Ministers

Society | December 21, 2023, Thursday // 16:12

Bulgaria: A 75-year-old Woman was Arrested while Collecting Money from a Phone Scam

A 75-year-old woman from Varna is in custody after she was detained while collecting money from a telephone scam

Crime | August 15, 2023, Tuesday // 13:58

Bulgaria: GPs will no longer disclose their Mobile Phones

GPs are no longer required to disclose their mobile phones to be called at any time

Society » Health | June 10, 2023, Saturday // 09:28

European Commission: Soon we will be able to Talk on the Phone and use the Internet during a Flight

It will soon be possible to make phone calls and use the Internet while flying within the European Union

World » EU | December 3, 2022, Saturday // 20:04
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Crime

Elderly Family Brutally Attacked by Fake Policemen in Blagoevgrad Home Invasion

A horrifying incident unfolded in Blagoevgrad as an elderly family fell victim to a vicious assault in their own home

Crime | March 12, 2024, Tuesday // 12:23

Caught on Camera: Father's Brutal Assault on Mother Sparks Outcry in Bulgarian Town (UPDATED)

A 13-year-old girl from Bobov Dol, Bulgaria, courageously filmed her own father brutally assaulting her mother at their home

Crime | March 12, 2024, Tuesday // 11:03

Banking Deception: Large Sums of Leva Disappear in Phishing Scam - Be Careful!

Authorities in Varna have detained two individuals suspected of orchestrating a widespread bank phishing scam that has left countless Bulgarians reeling from financial losses

Crime | March 11, 2024, Monday // 16:16

Breakthrough in "Karo" Murder Investigation: South African Police Released Photos of Alleged Killers

In a significant development in the investigation into the murder of Krasimir Kamenov-Karo in South Africa last May, police in Cape Town have taken a significant step forward

Crime | March 11, 2024, Monday // 15:08

Desperate Measures: Burgas Woman Swallows 30g Meth, Lands in Hospital

In Burgas, a woman took extreme measures to conceal drugs during a police check, which ultimately led to her hospitalization due to intoxication

Crime | March 11, 2024, Monday // 11:20

Sofia Girl's Narrow Escape: Kidnappers Apprehended

Police in Sofia have apprehended two individuals, aged 22 and 25,

Crime | March 8, 2024, Friday // 16:24
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria