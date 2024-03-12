Vatican Shifts Tone on Ukraine Conflict: Demands End of Russian Aggression

World » UKRAINE | March 12, 2024, Tuesday // 11:22
Bulgaria: Vatican Shifts Tone on Ukraine Conflict: Demands End of Russian Aggression @Pixabay

The Vatican has undergone a notable shift in its approach towards the ongoing war in Ukraine, signaling a firmer stance against Russia's aggression. This change in tone comes in the wake of Pope Francis' recent remarks urging Ukraine to display bravery by metaphorically waving the "white flag," a statement that has ignited controversy and prompted diplomatic exchanges between key stakeholders.

Kremlin officials responded to the Pope's comments, acknowledging the call for an end to the war while asserting Russia's resolve to avoid strategic defeat. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg countered this stance by emphasizing the necessity of providing military support to Ukraine as a means to achieve a peaceful resolution.

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Pope's trusted advisor, reiterated the Vatican's position, emphasizing the urgent need for a ceasefire and the cessation of aggression by all parties involved. Parolin clarified that any negotiations should be geared towards securing a just and lasting peace, with the precondition that aggressors must halt hostilities first.

Addressing concerns over the Pope's selective focus on Ukraine and apparent reluctance to name Russia as the aggressor, Parolin stressed the shared responsibility of both sides in ending the conflict. He underscored the importance of prioritizing human life and ending the suffering endured by civilians on both sides of the conflict.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials expressed discontent with the Pope's remarks, accusing them of legitimizing the use of force and failing to uphold international law. The Ukrainian foreign ministry urged immediate international action based on UN principles to ensure a just and lasting peace in the region.

The Vatican's renewed stance underscores its commitment to seeking a diplomatic solution to the conflict while also condemning acts of aggression and advocating for the protection of human rights.

Tags: Vatican, Ukraine, ceasefire, diplomacy

