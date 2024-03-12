Robert De Niro Firmly Declares: "I Would Never Portray Trump on Screen"

Society | Author: Diana Kavardzhikova |March 12, 2024, Tuesday // 11:13
Bulgaria: Robert De Niro Firmly Declares: "I Would Never Portray Trump on Screen" Wikimedia Commons

Renowned Hollywood icon Robert De Niro has emphatically stated his refusal to ever embody former US President Donald Trump on screen, citing a profound lack of admiration for the controversial figure. According to reports from DPA, the 80-year-old actor expressed his sentiments during an appearance on the HBO show "Real Time," hosted by comedian Bill Marr.

Discussing the upcoming US presidential election, De Niro made clear his stance against Trump potentially returning to the White House, asserting that he sees no positive qualities in the former president. Trump currently stands as the leading contender for the Republican Party's nomination for the 2024 presidential race, with few competitors remaining following the withdrawal of former UN ambassador Nikki Haley.

On air, De Niro juxtaposed the prospects of a Trump versus Biden presidency, urging viewers to consider the implications for their future. He emphasized the stark contrast between comfort and chaos, advocating for a return to normalcy under a Biden administration.

Reflecting on the aftermath of the 2016 elections, De Niro expressed disbelief and dismay, characterizing Trump as nothing short of a "complete monster". He underscored his aversion to the idea of portraying Trump on screen, asserting that he fails to identify any redeeming qualities in the former president.

De Niro's outspoken criticism of Trump is well-documented, with the actor frequently condemning Trump's actions and policies. Their public sparring reached a peak in 2020 when De Niro accused Trump of callous indifference toward the COVID-19 pandemic. In response, Trump branded De Niro as "a person with a notably low level of intelligence".

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: DeNiro, Trump, portrayal, criticism

Related Articles:

Trump Vows to Pardon Capitol Attack Convicts if Re-elected

Donald Trump has stirred controversy once again by promising to pardon individuals convicted for their roles in the storming of the US Capitol in 2021 if he is re-elected as president

World | March 12, 2024, Tuesday // 12:19

Orbán Reveals Trump's Plan to Halt Funding for Ukraine after Meeting

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán disclosed details of former US President Donald Trump's strategy to swiftly end the conflict in Ukraine during an interview on Sunday following his visit to the US, where he held discussions with Trump

World | March 11, 2024, Monday // 10:12

Biden to Putin: We Will Not Walk Away

In his State of the Union Address, President Biden delivered a stern rebuke to his predecessor, Donald Trump, for his remarks inviting Russian President Vladimir Putin's aggression towards NATO nations

World | March 8, 2024, Friday // 09:02

Donald Trump Challenges Joe Biden to Presidential Debate

Donald Trump, the Republican Party's candidate for President of the United States, has thrown down the gauntlet by calling for debates with his political rival, Joe Biden

World | March 7, 2024, Thursday // 08:37

Biden and Trump Secure Victories in Landmark 'Super Tuesday' Primaries

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump emerged triumphant in the highly anticipated primary elections dubbed "Super Tuesday," solidifying their positions as frontrunners for their respective party nominations

World | March 6, 2024, Wednesday // 09:17

Trump Secures Republican Support In North Dakota Ahead Of Super Tuesday

Amidst the flurry of political activity leading up to Super Tuesday, former President Donald Trump has clinched the support of Republicans at the state party conferences in North Dakota, as reported by Reuters, citing findings from Edison Research

Politics | March 5, 2024, Tuesday // 10:05
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Weather In Bulgaria On March 13: Rain Showers and Chilly Conditions

Tomorrow, anticipate cloudy conditions with rain showers prevailing throughout Bulgaria

Society » Environment | March 12, 2024, Tuesday // 18:05

Cracking Down on Improper Parking: Sofia Introduces Park Patrols

In Sofia, authorities have introduced the first-ever park patrol equipped with state-of-the-art technology

Society | March 12, 2024, Tuesday // 17:49

Prize-Winning Bulgarian Film "Blaga's Lessons" Premiering in New York and Chicago

Bulgarian film "Blaga's Lessons" is set to make its debut in New York and Chicago, promising audiences a compelling cinematic experience

Society | March 12, 2024, Tuesday // 09:53

Weather In Bulgaria For March 12: Cloudy Conditions and Rainfall Across The Country

Anticipated is overcast weather coupled with rainfall, indicating an impending drop in temperatures

Society » Environment | March 11, 2024, Monday // 18:06

Greta Thunberg Leads Climate Protest Blocking Swedish Parliament Entrances

Environmental activist Greta Thunberg, along with a group of like-minded activists, took a bold stance by blocking the main entrances to Sweden's parliament,

Society » Environment | March 11, 2024, Monday // 17:03

Foreign Workers Surge: Bulgaria Sees Influx from 59 Non-EU Countries

Amidst notable shifts in Bulgaria's labor landscape, citizens from 59 countries outside the European Union (EU) have found employment opportunities in the nation over the past year

Society | March 11, 2024, Monday // 17:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria