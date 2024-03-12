Robert De Niro Firmly Declares: "I Would Never Portray Trump on Screen"

Renowned Hollywood icon Robert De Niro has emphatically stated his refusal to ever embody former US President Donald Trump on screen, citing a profound lack of admiration for the controversial figure. According to reports from DPA, the 80-year-old actor expressed his sentiments during an appearance on the HBO show "Real Time," hosted by comedian Bill Marr.

Discussing the upcoming US presidential election, De Niro made clear his stance against Trump potentially returning to the White House, asserting that he sees no positive qualities in the former president. Trump currently stands as the leading contender for the Republican Party's nomination for the 2024 presidential race, with few competitors remaining following the withdrawal of former UN ambassador Nikki Haley.

On air, De Niro juxtaposed the prospects of a Trump versus Biden presidency, urging viewers to consider the implications for their future. He emphasized the stark contrast between comfort and chaos, advocating for a return to normalcy under a Biden administration.

Reflecting on the aftermath of the 2016 elections, De Niro expressed disbelief and dismay, characterizing Trump as nothing short of a "complete monster". He underscored his aversion to the idea of portraying Trump on screen, asserting that he fails to identify any redeeming qualities in the former president.

De Niro's outspoken criticism of Trump is well-documented, with the actor frequently condemning Trump's actions and policies. Their public sparring reached a peak in 2020 when De Niro accused Trump of callous indifference toward the COVID-19 pandemic. In response, Trump branded De Niro as "a person with a notably low level of intelligence".