Germany Rejects Providing Taurus Missiles to Ukraine Despite Internal Divisions

World » UKRAINE | March 12, 2024, Tuesday // 11:07
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has affirmed that Germany will not supply Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine, as reported by DPA. This decision comes after German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock suggested the possibility of giving the missiles to Great Britain, in exchange for London sending Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine.

The topic of supplying Taurus missiles, with a range of 500 km, gained attention following the release of a recording of a conversation between German military personnel by Russian media. Despite Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stating that the situation on the front is better than before, Germany remains firm in its stance against providing the missiles to Ukraine.

Defense Minister Boris Pistorius revealed that multiple officers, including Air Force Commander Ingo Gerhartz, made mistakes by discussing the possibility of sending longer-range missiles to Ukraine via unencrypted channels, which led to the leak of the recording. Pistorius criticized the carelessness of the soldiers but emphasized that he would not remove them.

Chancellor Scholz reiterated his opposition to delivering Taurus missiles to Ukraine, citing concerns about controlling their use without German troops on the ground. However, the ruling coalition is divided on the issue, with Foreign Minister Baerbock supporting the idea of supplying longer-range missiles to Kyiv.

Meanwhile, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg defended the provision of long-range missiles to Ukraine, praising France and Britain for their support.

Tags: Germany, Ukraine, Taurus missiles, NATO

