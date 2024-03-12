Caught on Camera: Father's Brutal Assault on Mother Sparks Outcry in Bulgarian Town (UPDATED)
A 13-year-old girl from Bobov Dol, Bulgaria, courageously filmed her own father brutally assaulting her mother at their home. The distressing footage, captured on the girl's phone, has sparked outrage and prompted a widespread search for the perpetrator, identified as Nayden Naydenov.
The disturbing video was later shared on the Facebook group "Spotted in Bobov Dol" by the girl's grandmother, who is also the mother of the victim. In a heartfelt plea for justice, the grandmother revealed the identity of the abuser, prompting a wave of condemnation and calls for swift action from the authorities.
The footage, which circulated rapidly on social media, captured the harrowing scene of domestic violence unfolding within the family's home. The girl's quick thinking in recording the incident has shed light on the grim reality faced by many victims of abuse behind closed doors.
In response to the outcry from the community, local law enforcement agencies have launched a determined search for Nayden Naydenov. Residents of Bobov Dol have expressed their solidarity with the victim and her family, demanding that the perpetrator be apprehended and held accountable for his actions.
Update: Following the circulation of a video depicting domestic violence in Bobov Dol, neither the victim, the wife of the detainee, nor her mother, who shared the video, reported the incident to the authorities, according to statements from the police and the District Prosecutor's Office in Kyustendil reported BNT.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Elderly Family Brutally Attacked by Fake Policemen in Blagoevgrad Home Invasion
A horrifying incident unfolded in Blagoevgrad as an elderly family fell victim to a vicious assault in their own home
Bulgaria: Elderly Woman Falls Victim to Phone Fraud, Loses Thousands
An 86-year-old woman fell victim to a telephone scam, losing a significant BGN 26,000 to cunning fraudsters
Banking Deception: Large Sums of Leva Disappear in Phishing Scam - Be Careful!
Authorities in Varna have detained two individuals suspected of orchestrating a widespread bank phishing scam that has left countless Bulgarians reeling from financial losses
Breakthrough in "Karo" Murder Investigation: South African Police Released Photos of Alleged Killers
In a significant development in the investigation into the murder of Krasimir Kamenov-Karo in South Africa last May, police in Cape Town have taken a significant step forward
Desperate Measures: Burgas Woman Swallows 30g Meth, Lands in Hospital
In Burgas, a woman took extreme measures to conceal drugs during a police check, which ultimately led to her hospitalization due to intoxication
Sofia Girl's Narrow Escape: Kidnappers Apprehended
Police in Sofia have apprehended two individuals, aged 22 and 25,