Caught on Camera: Father's Brutal Assault on Mother Sparks Outcry in Bulgarian Town (UPDATED)

Crime | March 12, 2024, Tuesday // 11:03
A 13-year-old girl from Bobov Dol, Bulgaria, courageously filmed her own father brutally assaulting her mother at their home. The distressing footage, captured on the girl's phone, has sparked outrage and prompted a widespread search for the perpetrator, identified as Nayden Naydenov.

The disturbing video was later shared on the Facebook group "Spotted in Bobov Dol" by the girl's grandmother, who is also the mother of the victim. In a heartfelt plea for justice, the grandmother revealed the identity of the abuser, prompting a wave of condemnation and calls for swift action from the authorities.

The footage, which circulated rapidly on social media, captured the harrowing scene of domestic violence unfolding within the family's home. The girl's quick thinking in recording the incident has shed light on the grim reality faced by many victims of abuse behind closed doors.

In response to the outcry from the community, local law enforcement agencies have launched a determined search for Nayden Naydenov. Residents of Bobov Dol have expressed their solidarity with the victim and her family, demanding that the perpetrator be apprehended and held accountable for his actions.

Update: Following the circulation of a video depicting domestic violence in Bobov Dol, neither the victim, the wife of the detainee, nor her mother, who shared the video, reported the incident to the authorities, according to statements from the police and the District Prosecutor's Office in Kyustendil reported BNT.

The Ministry of the Interior has confirmed that the aggressive individual in the video has been apprehended in Sofia and is expected to be transferred to detention in Bobov Dol.

Although a complaint of harassment from the victim's mother had been filed with the police in 2019, the investigation was closed as no criminal activity was identified, authorities revealed during a briefing.

Presently, the police and prosecutors are conducting examinations and inquiries subsequent to the video's dissemination on social media, with the investigation ongoing.

