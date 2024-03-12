Bulgaria's "Vazrazhdane" Sparks Political Clash with President Radev Over Euro Referendum

Bulgaria's right-wing and pro-Russian party "Vazrazhdane" (Revival) has engaged in heated consultations preceding the formation of a government, taking aim at President Rumen Radev over the issue of a proposed referendum against adopting the euro in Bulgaria.

During the discussions, party chairman Kostadin Kostadinov criticized President Radev for what he perceived as contributing to the current political impasse. Kostadinov argued that Radev should have taken a clearer stance in support of "Vazrazhdane" after the National Assembly rejected their proposal for the referendum, a decision recently upheld by the Constitutional Court.

"I will urge you not to incite your ardent supporters to blame the presidential institution on this topic. I am guided by the Constitution. Without a decision of the National Assembly, I cannot write a decree to hold a referendum. It is high time to put an end to these speculations," said Rumen Radev.

Responding to the accusations, President Radev defended his position, emphasizing his adherence to constitutional procedures. He reiterated that without a decision from the National Assembly, he lacked the authority to issue a decree for the referendum. Radev urged an end to speculations and avoided inciting further division.

However, "Vazrazhdane" leader Kostadinov persisted, suggesting that Radev could have taken stronger measures to defend legality, without specifying what actions he believed were necessary. Radev, in turn, reiterated his public support for holding the referendum once the necessary signatures were collected, expressing disappointment that the parliament had not honored the will of the signatories.

"You call upon me to fight iniquity with new iniquity. I can't do it."

In the midst of the discussions, "Vazrazhdane" reiterated its call for early parliamentary elections, indicating readiness to propose a government should negotiations between other parties falter. Despite their preparedness, Kostadinov acknowledged the unlikelihood of their party being selected in the event of a third mandate.