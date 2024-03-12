Freedom of Russia Legion Advances into Russian Territory, Sparks Intense Border Fighting

World » RUSSIA | March 12, 2024, Tuesday // 10:05
Bulgaria: Freedom of Russia Legion Advances into Russian Territory, Sparks Intense Border Fighting

Reports have emerged indicating that the "Freedom of Russia Legion," a Russian volunteer group fighting alongside Ukraine, has initiated an attack into Russia's Kursk and Belgorod regions, which share borders with Ukraine. Intense fighting has erupted along the border as the Legion, along with other volunteer battalions such as the Siberian Battalion and the Russian Volunteer Corps, presses forward.

The X media platform "Noelreports," known for monitoring military conflicts worldwide, including the Ukrainian war, has confirmed the advancement of the Legion into the neighboring Russian territories. The group, via a video message from its leader, has declared its mission to liberate Russia from the dictatorship of President Vladimir Putin.

In the video message, the leader of the Freedom of Russia Legion addresses the Russian people, emphasizing their shared identity and grievances against the current regime. He highlights growing economic disparity, with ordinary citizens facing increasing hardship while the elite enjoy extravagant luxuries.

According to Andrey Yusov, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine, the ongoing conflict in the Kursk and Belgorod regions represents a strategic operation by Russian volunteer battalions. These groups, while ostensibly fighting on Ukrainian soil, have now crossed into Russian territory to challenge Putin's authority.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Russia » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Freedom of Russia Legion, Kursk, belgorod, Ukraine

Related Articles:

Russian Border Towns Under Siege: Russian Volunteers Strike Deep Inside Russian Territory

Border towns in the Kursk and Belgorod regions have become battlegrounds, with conflicting reports emerging from the frontlines

World » Russia | March 12, 2024, Tuesday // 14:25

Vatican Shifts Tone on Ukraine Conflict: Demands End of Russian Aggression

The Vatican has undergone a notable shift in its approach towards the ongoing war in Ukraine, signaling a firmer stance against Russia's aggression

World » Ukraine | March 12, 2024, Tuesday // 11:22

Germany Rejects Providing Taurus Missiles to Ukraine Despite Internal Divisions

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has affirmed that Germany will not supply Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine

World » Ukraine | March 12, 2024, Tuesday // 11:07

Russian TV Host Criticizes Pope's Call for Negotiations: "Who Is He To Interfere?"

In a recent episode of his program on state television "Rossiya 1", Vladimir Solovyov, Russia's most prominent presenter, sparked controversy by questioning Pope Francis' call for negotiations in the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine

World » Russia | March 12, 2024, Tuesday // 09:31

Ukrainian Drone Attacks Spark Fires at Two Russian Oil Depots

Two oil depots in Russia are ablaze following drone attacks attributed to Ukrainian forces, as confirmed by authorities

World » Ukraine | March 12, 2024, Tuesday // 09:21

NATO Diverges from Macron on Troop Deployment to Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has clarified the alliance's stance, asserting that NATO has no plans to send troops to Ukraine

World » EU | March 12, 2024, Tuesday // 09:10
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Russia

Russian Military Transport Plane Crashes in Ivanovo Region - Dozens Dead (VIDEO)

A Russian Il-76 military transport plane has crashed in the Ivanovo region, northeast of Moscow

World » Russia | March 12, 2024, Tuesday // 14:40

Russian Border Towns Under Siege: Russian Volunteers Strike Deep Inside Russian Territory

Border towns in the Kursk and Belgorod regions have become battlegrounds, with conflicting reports emerging from the frontlines

World » Russia | March 12, 2024, Tuesday // 14:25

Russian TV Host Criticizes Pope's Call for Negotiations: "Who Is He To Interfere?"

In a recent episode of his program on state television "Rossiya 1", Vladimir Solovyov, Russia's most prominent presenter, sparked controversy by questioning Pope Francis' call for negotiations in the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine

World » Russia | March 12, 2024, Tuesday // 09:31

Foreign Embassies Sound Alarm on Russia Terror Risk

Embassies from a coalition of countries, including Latvia, Canada, South Korea, Sweden, Germany, and the Czech Republic, have synchronized their efforts to warn about an elevated threat of terrorism in Russia,

World » Russia | March 9, 2024, Saturday // 09:08

US and UK Embassies Warn of Possible Terrorist Attacks in Moscow in the Next 48 Hours!

The US and British embassies in Moscow have issued warnings of potential terrorist attacks targeting large gatherings in the Russian capital

World » Russia | March 8, 2024, Friday // 11:00

Putin: The Most Important Thing For A Woman Is Family And The Tireless Care For Children

Russian President Vladimir Putin's Women's Day message sparked controversy as he emphasized the importance of family and motherhood while Russia continues its "military operation" in Ukraine

World » Russia | March 8, 2024, Friday // 09:18
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria