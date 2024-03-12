Reports have emerged indicating that the "Freedom of Russia Legion," a Russian volunteer group fighting alongside Ukraine, has initiated an attack into Russia's Kursk and Belgorod regions, which share borders with Ukraine. Intense fighting has erupted along the border as the Legion, along with other volunteer battalions such as the Siberian Battalion and the Russian Volunteer Corps, presses forward.

The X media platform "Noelreports," known for monitoring military conflicts worldwide, including the Ukrainian war, has confirmed the advancement of the Legion into the neighboring Russian territories. The group, via a video message from its leader, has declared its mission to liberate Russia from the dictatorship of President Vladimir Putin.

⚡️Freedom of Russia Legion, The Russian Volunteer Corps and the Siberia Batallion have entered the Kursk and Bilhorod regions in Russia. Heavy fighting is reported in the border area.



Events will be posted in this thread. pic.twitter.com/dS2ye6zpS6 — NOELREPORTS ???????? ???????? (@NOELreports) March 12, 2024

In the video message, the leader of the Freedom of Russia Legion addresses the Russian people, emphasizing their shared identity and grievances against the current regime. He highlights growing economic disparity, with ordinary citizens facing increasing hardship while the elite enjoy extravagant luxuries.

According to Andrey Yusov, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine, the ongoing conflict in the Kursk and Belgorod regions represents a strategic operation by Russian volunteer battalions. These groups, while ostensibly fighting on Ukrainian soil, have now crossed into Russian territory to challenge Putin's authority.