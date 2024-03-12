Prize-Winning Bulgarian Film "Blaga's Lessons" Premiering in New York and Chicago

Society | Author: Diana Kavardzhikova |March 12, 2024, Tuesday // 09:53
Bulgaria: Prize-Winning Bulgarian Film "Blaga's Lessons" Premiering in New York and Chicago

Bulgarian film "Blaga's Lessons" is set to make its debut in New York and Chicago, promising audiences a compelling cinematic experience. The Consulate General of Bulgaria in New York announced on its Facebook page that the film will have its first screening on April 9 at The Museum of Modern Art and on April 14 at The Walter Reade Theater. Additionally, the Magura Cultural Centre revealed that Chicago audiences will have the opportunity to see the film on March 17 at the Magura Cinema.

Directed by Stefan Komandarev, "Blaga's Lessons" delves into the story of retired teacher Blaga, who falls victim to a phone scam, leaving her in dire financial straits. With no savings and mounting pressures, Blaga finds herself at a crossroads. Tempted by a dubious job offer, she grapples with moral dilemmas that challenge her principles and lead her into an irreversible path.

The film has garnered widespread acclaim, earning numerous accolades including the Grand Prix Crystal Globe at the 57th Karlovy Vary Film Festival. Lead actress Eli Skorcheva's performance was also recognized with an award. "Blaga's Lessons" received a prestigious nomination for the European Film Awards and has been honored with multiple Golden Rose awards, including Best Film. It was also Bulgaria's submission for consideration at the Oscars.

