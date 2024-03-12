In a recent episode of his program on state television "Rossiya 1", Vladimir Solovyov, Russia's most prominent presenter, sparked controversy by questioning Pope Francis' call for negotiations in the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

The segment began with a clip of Pope Francis urging Ukraine to show courage and wave the "white flag" as a symbol of readiness for negotiations. However, Solovyov questioned the Pope's intervention in the affairs of two Orthodox countries, expressing skepticism about his authority to dictate terms of negotiation.

"Who is this? Who spoke to us just now?" Solovyov exclaimed, challenging the Pope's role in international diplomacy. He criticized the notion of seeking external approval and emphasized the need to prioritize the interests of the Russian people.

"Why is this man interfering in the relations between two Orthodox countries? Who is he? Some of us treat him with some form of reverence. But excuse me - who is he? Who and what does he influence? It is clear that this are not the words of a spiritual leader. When someone suddenly starts calling for negotiations, the question arises: is this okay with us? Has there ever been a time when negotiations were held and they didn't try to screw us over? Maybe it's time to let's stop looking for external approval and start pursuing the basic interests of our people".

Solovyov's remarks also included praise for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who he credited with providing a new interpretation of the famous phrase attributed to Field Marshal Munnich: "Russia is ruled directly by God." According to Solovyov, Putin's leadership underscores the importance of self-reliance and national sovereignty.

The segment concluded with Solovyov cautioning against what he perceived as attempts to deceive Russia, suggesting that the Pope's call for negotiations may not align with Russia's interests.

The comments by Solovyov reflect a broader sentiment of skepticism and distrust toward external intervention in Russia's affairs, particularly amid the ongoing conflict with Ukraine.