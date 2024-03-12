Ukrainian Drone Attacks Spark Fires at Two Russian Oil Depots

Russian Military Transport Plane Crashes in Ivanovo Region - Dozens Dead (VIDEO)
A Russian Il-76 military transport plane has crashed in the Ivanovo region, northeast of Moscow
HOT: » Assessing the Legacy of Bulgaria's "Denkov" Cabinet: Achievements, Failures, and What Comes Next
Two oil depots in Russia are ablaze following drone attacks attributed to Ukrainian forces, as confirmed by authorities.
Reports indicate that an oil warehouse located in the Nizhny Novgorod region was struck by Ukrainian drones, resulting in a massive fire. Regional governor Gleb Nikitin confirmed the incident, emphasizing that the affected fuel and energy complex is situated in the industrial zone of Kstovo city, approximately 30 kilometers southeast of Nizhny Novgorod center.
Despite the intensity of the fire, preliminary data suggest no casualties. It's noteworthy that Kstovo is situated far from Ukraine, approximately 450 kilometers east of Moscow, underscoring the reach of the drone attack.
In a separate incident, an oil depot in the Russian city of Oryol also fell victim to a Ukrainian drone strike, according to regional governor Andrey Klichkov. The unmanned aerial vehicle crashed into the fuel and energy complex, causing one of the tanks to catch fire. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported in this incident as well.
Meanwhile, Russian authorities have reported the neutralization of a Ukrainian drone targeting Moscow, as announced by the mayor of the capital, Sergei Sobyanin. Additionally, a Ukrainian drone was intercepted over the Tula region, south of Moscow, underscoring the heightened tensions and military activity in the region.
In a retaliatory move, Russian forces reportedly targeted a residential building in Kupyansk, located in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine. The strike, conducted by enemy aviation, resulted in the destruction of a five-story residential building. Thankfully, there were no casualties reported, although multiple apartments were engulfed in flames.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
The Vatican has undergone a notable shift in its approach towards the ongoing war in Ukraine, signaling a firmer stance against Russia's aggression
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has affirmed that Germany will not supply Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine
The New York Times reported that Ukraine is set to receive F-16 fighters by summer 2024, but they may be too few to make a significant impact in the ongoing conflict
Renowned filmmaker Mstislav Chernov's gripping portrayal of the harrowing initial days of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, captured in his documentary "20 Days in Mariupol," has garnered critical acclaim and clinched the prestigious Oscar for Best Do
Ukrlandfarming, the owner of a significant grain silo in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region, revealed that the facility was obliterated in a devastating attack over the weekend
Russia perceives Pope Francis' recent call for talks with Moscow to end the conflict in Ukraine as a subtle message directed towards Ukraine's Western allies
Norwegian Inspiration: Bulgaria's Move Towards Environmentally Friendly Prisons
Nexo Is Suing Bulgaria For Over $3 Billion