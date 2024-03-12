NATO Diverges from Macron on Troop Deployment to Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has clarified the alliance's stance, asserting that NATO has no plans to send troops to Ukraine. Stoltenberg's statement comes in contrast to French President Emmanuel Macron's recent remarks suggesting that Western allies should consider deploying troops to Ukraine.

The divergence in viewpoints between NATO and Macron underscores the complexity of the situation and differing perspectives within the international community regarding potential military intervention in Ukraine. While Macron's comments have stirred debate, Stoltenberg's position emphasizes NATO's commitment to diplomatic and non-military measures in addressing the crisis.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed appreciation for the solidarity of European leaders, noting that despite differing opinions within societies, the majority of European leaders stand in support of Ukraine. Zelensky also highlighted concerns about Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, accusing him of engaging in a "very dangerous game" at times.

In a recent update on the situation in eastern Ukraine, President Zelensky revealed that the Russian offensive has halted, leading to an improvement in the frontline conditions compared to previous months. Zelensky mentioned ongoing efforts to bolster defensive fortifications along a 1000-kilometer line, emphasizing Ukraine's commitment to holding the front without the need for Western military intervention.