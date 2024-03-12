Former Ministry Official Warns of Expected Surge in Migrant Pressure on Bulgaria

Petar Todorov, the former Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, has issued a stark warning regarding the anticipated increase in migrant pressure on Bulgaria starting next month. Speaking on BNT, Todorov highlighted the persistent refugee problem in the country, noting that while there's currently a temporary reduction in migrant pressure due to climatic conditions, the situation is expected to escalate rapidly in the near future.

"The homes where the refugees are accommodated in Sofia have a free regime. We are not allowed to detain them during the day. There should be an increased police presence around the refugee homes," Todorov emphasized.

According to Todorov, addressing the issue requires significant preparation and training of border guards, estimating that it will take at least three years to train 1,200 border guards to be deployed effectively.

"Since a competition takes place for at least 6 months, the training is also 6 months, and unfortunately the capacity of our training centers is small. There are over 500 unoccupied numbers in the Sofia Police, but the problem is that there are no applicants for the competitions," explained Todorov.