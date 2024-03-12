Former Ministry Official Warns of Expected Surge in Migrant Pressure on Bulgaria

Weather In Bulgaria On March 13: Rain Showers and Chilly Conditions
Tomorrow, anticipate cloudy conditions with rain showers prevailing throughout Bulgaria
HOT: » Assessing the Legacy of Bulgaria's "Denkov" Cabinet: Achievements, Failures, and What Comes Next
Petar Todorov, the former Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, has issued a stark warning regarding the anticipated increase in migrant pressure on Bulgaria starting next month. Speaking on BNT, Todorov highlighted the persistent refugee problem in the country, noting that while there's currently a temporary reduction in migrant pressure due to climatic conditions, the situation is expected to escalate rapidly in the near future.
"The homes where the refugees are accommodated in Sofia have a free regime. We are not allowed to detain them during the day. There should be an increased police presence around the refugee homes," Todorov emphasized.
According to Todorov, addressing the issue requires significant preparation and training of border guards, estimating that it will take at least three years to train 1,200 border guards to be deployed effectively.
"Since a competition takes place for at least 6 months, the training is also 6 months, and unfortunately the capacity of our training centers is small. There are over 500 unoccupied numbers in the Sofia Police, but the problem is that there are no applicants for the competitions," explained Todorov.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
In the midst of heightened political rhetoric surrounding the upcoming European Parliament election, the Bulgarian government has taken to social media to combat what it describes as a disinformation campaign regarding migrants
A potentially hazardous situation unfolded today near Varna's "Kabakum" beach as a floating mine was discovered in the sea, as reported by BNR
Toshko Yordanov, chairman of the parliamentary group "There is Such a People" (TISP), delivered a critique of the current state of affairs directly to President Rumen Radev, advocating for early elections
The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) has demanded early elections and declared its unwillingness to participate in any new government formation
Speaking at a briefing in Sofia, Kristalina Georgieva, the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), expressed optimism about Bulgaria's potential entry into the Eurozone by 2025
Bulgaria's right-wing and pro-Russian party "Vazrazhdane" (Revival) has engaged in heated consultations preceding the formation of a government, taking aim at President Rumen Radev over the issue of a proposed referendum against adopting the euro in Bulga
Norwegian Inspiration: Bulgaria's Move Towards Environmentally Friendly Prisons
Nexo Is Suing Bulgaria For Over $3 Billion