Politics | March 12, 2024, Tuesday // 09:04
Bulgaria: Former Ministry Official Warns of Expected Surge in Migrant Pressure on Bulgaria

Petar Todorov, the former Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, has issued a stark warning regarding the anticipated increase in migrant pressure on Bulgaria starting next month. Speaking on BNT, Todorov highlighted the persistent refugee problem in the country, noting that while there's currently a temporary reduction in migrant pressure due to climatic conditions, the situation is expected to escalate rapidly in the near future.

"The homes where the refugees are accommodated in Sofia have a free regime. We are not allowed to detain them during the day. There should be an increased police presence around the refugee homes," Todorov emphasized.

According to Todorov, addressing the issue requires significant preparation and training of border guards, estimating that it will take at least three years to train 1,200 border guards to be deployed effectively.

"Since a competition takes place for at least 6 months, the training is also 6 months, and unfortunately the capacity of our training centers is small. There are over 500 unoccupied numbers in the Sofia Police, but the problem is that there are no applicants for the competitions," explained Todorov.

Mariana Tosheva, the chairwoman of the State Agency for Refugees, disclosed to BNT that in 2023, a total of 590 refugees were repatriated to Bulgaria. In the current year, 192 refugees have been returned thus far, with 77 of them originating from Austria. Tosheva noted that she perceives no significant increase in these numbers, although she pointed out that if the pace of refugee returns remains consistent, the figure could potentially double by the year's end. Additionally, Tosheva highlighted that while the number of requested transfers is notably higher, many of these requests are not fulfilled. She emphasized that Bulgaria has the capacity to provide annual protection to 30,000 individuals.

Tosheva also provided insights into the occupancy rates of refugee centers in Bulgaria, stating that they are currently at 43% capacity, accommodating approximately 1,600 people. Notably, she remarked that centers in Sofia, particularly in "Ovcha Kupel" and "Vrazhdebna," are experiencing higher levels of congestion compared to the one in "Voenna Ramp." Tosheva expressed concerns about the challenges faced by private security companies tasked with guarding these centers, despite receiving substantial monthly payments of BGN 300,000 for their services. She suggested that an increased police presence in the vicinity of the centers could potentially alleviate these issues.

 

