The New York Times reported that Ukraine is set to receive F-16 fighters by summer 2024, but they may be too few to make a significant impact in the ongoing conflict. While 12 Ukrainian pilots are expected to be ready to fly the F-16s by then, Western countries have pledged to transfer only six out of the approximately 45 promised planes to Kyiv.

One of the major hurdles lies in the training of pilots, with Ukrainian pilots yet to arrive at a training center in Romania despite plans for it to play a crucial role in protecting Ukrainian skies. The training process has been delayed, with pilots needing to master the English language and Western aerobatic techniques in addition to familiarizing themselves with the aircraft.

Denmark is slated to deliver the first six fighters by summer, with an additional 13 expected by the end of 2024 or in 2025. However, uncertainties remain regarding the delivery schedule, which is contingent on the speed of pilot training and technical personnel readiness.

A Dutch foreign ministry spokesman indicated that the Netherlands would withhold the 24 promised fighter jets until Ukraine was fully prepared to receive them. Training efforts have faced delays, despite accelerated timelines, with only 12 pilots trained so far.

Even with accelerated deliveries and training, these planes may not prove decisive in the conflict, according to Washington. White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan emphasized that the challenge lies in the limited number of Ukrainian pilots currently capable of flying these planes.

To facilitate the delivery of planes, Western subcontractors will need to accompany them to Ukraine and remain until sufficient Ukrainian personnel can support them. Additionally, damaged runways require repairs, further delaying the F-16s' entry into the war.