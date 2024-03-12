Ukraine's F-16 Acquisition Later This Year Won't Change Much On The Battlefield

World » UKRAINE | March 11, 2024, Monday // 18:00
Bulgaria: Ukraine's F-16 Acquisition Later This Year Won't Change Much On The Battlefield

The New York Times reported that Ukraine is set to receive F-16 fighters by summer 2024, but they may be too few to make a significant impact in the ongoing conflict. While 12 Ukrainian pilots are expected to be ready to fly the F-16s by then, Western countries have pledged to transfer only six out of the approximately 45 promised planes to Kyiv.

One of the major hurdles lies in the training of pilots, with Ukrainian pilots yet to arrive at a training center in Romania despite plans for it to play a crucial role in protecting Ukrainian skies. The training process has been delayed, with pilots needing to master the English language and Western aerobatic techniques in addition to familiarizing themselves with the aircraft.

Denmark is slated to deliver the first six fighters by summer, with an additional 13 expected by the end of 2024 or in 2025. However, uncertainties remain regarding the delivery schedule, which is contingent on the speed of pilot training and technical personnel readiness.

A Dutch foreign ministry spokesman indicated that the Netherlands would withhold the 24 promised fighter jets until Ukraine was fully prepared to receive them. Training efforts have faced delays, despite accelerated timelines, with only 12 pilots trained so far.

Even with accelerated deliveries and training, these planes may not prove decisive in the conflict, according to Washington. White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan emphasized that the challenge lies in the limited number of Ukrainian pilots currently capable of flying these planes.

To facilitate the delivery of planes, Western subcontractors will need to accompany them to Ukraine and remain until sufficient Ukrainian personnel can support them. Additionally, damaged runways require repairs, further delaying the F-16s' entry into the war.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ukraine, F-16, delivery, training

Related Articles:

Freedom of Russia Legion Advances into Russian Territory, Sparks Intense Border Fighting

Reports have emerged indicating that the "Freedom of Russia Legion," a Russian volunteer group fighting alongside Ukraine, has initiated an attack into Russia's Kursk and Belgorod regions

World » Russia | March 12, 2024, Tuesday // 10:05

Russian TV Host Criticizes Pope's Call for Negotiations: "Who Is He To Interfere?"

In a recent episode of his program on state television "Rossiya 1", Vladimir Solovyov, Russia's most prominent presenter, sparked controversy by questioning Pope Francis' call for negotiations in the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine

World » Russia | March 12, 2024, Tuesday // 09:31

Ukrainian Drone Attacks Spark Fires at Two Russian Oil Depots

Two oil depots in Russia are ablaze following drone attacks attributed to Ukrainian forces, as confirmed by authorities

World » Ukraine | March 12, 2024, Tuesday // 09:21

NATO Diverges from Macron on Troop Deployment to Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has clarified the alliance's stance, asserting that NATO has no plans to send troops to Ukraine

World » EU | March 12, 2024, Tuesday // 09:10

Ukraine's Debut 'Oscar' for Documentary Exposing Russia's Crimes

Renowned filmmaker Mstislav Chernov's gripping portrayal of the harrowing initial days of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, captured in his documentary "20 Days in Mariupol," has garnered critical acclaim and clinched the prestigious Oscar for Best Do

World » Ukraine | March 11, 2024, Monday // 16:00

Russian TV Networks Silent On Oscars For A Second Year

In a curious and potentially contentious move, major Russian television networks, including "Pervyi Kanal," "Rossiya 1," and NTV, conspicuously omitted coverage of the prestigious Oscars ceremony from their morning news broadcasts for the second consecuti

Politics | March 11, 2024, Monday // 12:02
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Ukrainian Drone Attacks Spark Fires at Two Russian Oil Depots

Two oil depots in Russia are ablaze following drone attacks attributed to Ukrainian forces, as confirmed by authorities

World » Ukraine | March 12, 2024, Tuesday // 09:21

Ukraine's Debut 'Oscar' for Documentary Exposing Russia's Crimes

Renowned filmmaker Mstislav Chernov's gripping portrayal of the harrowing initial days of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, captured in his documentary "20 Days in Mariupol," has garnered critical acclaim and clinched the prestigious Oscar for Best Do

World » Ukraine | March 11, 2024, Monday // 16:00

Massive Grain Silo Destroyed in Russian Attack on Ukraine

Ukrlandfarming, the owner of a significant grain silo in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region, revealed that the facility was obliterated in a devastating attack over the weekend

World » Ukraine | March 11, 2024, Monday // 12:00

Pope Francis' Call for Ukraine Talks Seen as Message to Europe by Russia

Russia perceives Pope Francis' recent call for talks with Moscow to end the conflict in Ukraine as a subtle message directed towards Ukraine's Western allies

World » Ukraine | March 11, 2024, Monday // 11:19

Zelensky Dismisses Pope's Call for Negotiations with Russia as 'Virtual Mediation'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has rebuffed Pope Francis' recent call for talks with Russia, dismissing it as "virtual mediation" from afar

World » Ukraine | March 11, 2024, Monday // 09:16

Pope Francis Urges Ukraine to "Wave the White Flag": Pursue Peace Talks with Russia Now

Pope Francis has called on Ukraine to embrace negotiations with Russia to end the devastating war that has claimed tens of thousands of lives over the past two years.

World » Ukraine | March 10, 2024, Sunday // 08:12
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria