Ukraine's Debut 'Oscar' for Documentary Exposing Russia's Crimes

World » UKRAINE | Author: Diana Kavardzhikova |March 11, 2024, Monday // 16:00
Renowned filmmaker Mstislav Chernov's gripping portrayal of the harrowing initial days of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, captured in his documentary "20 Days in Mariupol," has garnered critical acclaim and clinched the prestigious Oscar for Best Documentary, reports world news agencies, as cited by BTA.

The film, a collaboration between the Associated Press and PBS's Frontline program, has brought unprecedented recognition to Chernov, producer, and editor Michelle Mizner, and producer Rainey Aronson-Rath. Marking a significant milestone for both Chernov and the 178-year-old Associated Press, the Oscar triumph represents the first nomination and win for the Frontline program.

Chernov, along with photographer Yevgeny Maloletka and producer Vasilisa Stepanenko, bravely documented the unfolding chaos in Mariupol, arriving just an hour before the city faced devastating bombardment by Russian forces. Despite the perilous conditions, they remained steadfast, becoming the last international journalists in the city, capturing heart-wrenching scenes of civilian casualties, mass graves, and the destruction wrought by the invasion.

Accepting the accolade, an emotional Chernov expressed both gratitude and sorrow, acknowledging the historic significance of the award while lamenting the tragic circumstances that inspired the film. He implored Russia to cease its aggression and called for the release of hostages and civilians held captive.

Reflecting on the power of cinema to shape collective memory and history, Chernov emphasized the importance of ensuring that the sacrifices of Mariupol's residents are never forgotten. His impassioned speech concluded with a poignant tribute in his native language:  "Glory to Ukraine!"

Throughout their ordeal, Chernov and his team encountered a spectrum of reactions, from gratitude to hostility, underscoring the complexities of their mission. Despite facing challenges in communication and dissemination of footage, their unwavering commitment to documenting the truth persisted.

The documentary's accolades extend beyond the Oscars, having previously earned a Pulitzer Prize and garnered acclaim at prestigious film festivals such as Sundance. Its victory amidst stiff competition underscores its profound impact and resonance with audiences worldwide.

In a category featuring formidable contenders, including "Four Daughters," "The Eternal Memory," "Bobi Wine: The People's President," and "To Kill a Tiger," "20 Days in Mariupol" emerged triumphant, reaffirming its status as a cinematic masterpiece and a poignant testament to the indomitable human spirit.

Tags: documentary, Ukraine, invasion, oscar

