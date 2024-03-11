Breakthrough in "Karo" Murder Investigation: South African Police Released Photos of Alleged Killers

In a significant development in the investigation into the murder of Krasimir Kamenov-Karo in South Africa last May, police in Cape Town have taken a significant step forward. Photos of two individuals suspected to be involved in the crime have been released to the public, shedding light on a case that has captured national attention.

According to reports from the publication DailyMaverick, as cited by Mediapool, six individuals are suspected to have played a role in the death of Karo. Kamenov, along with his wife, a domestic helper, and a bodyguard—all Bulgarian citizens—lost their lives in the brutal attack.

The leaked photos depict two of the alleged perpetrators fleeing Kamenov's residence in a white Volkswagen Golf. These individuals were captured by a roadside security camera on May 25, 2023—the same day as Karo’s murder. Authorities are hopeful that the release of these images will lead to the apprehension of the suspects and potentially provide crucial information about four additional individuals who departed from the scene in a separate vehicle, a blue Hyundai.

The investigation into Karo's murder has been ongoing since the incident occurred. A month following the crime, Ivan Demerdzhiev, the former acting interior minister, made a notable statement linking the explosion near the car of chief prosecutor Ivan Geshev, Karo’s death in South Africa, and one of the so-called Galevi brothers, Angel Hristov.