Banking Deception: Large Sums of Leva Disappear in Phishing Scam - Be Careful!

Crime | Author: Diana Kavardzhikova |March 11, 2024, Monday // 16:16
Bulgaria: Banking Deception: Large Sums of Leva Disappear in Phishing Scam - Be Careful! Pixabay

Authorities in Varna have detained two individuals suspected of orchestrating a widespread bank phishing scam that has left countless Bulgarians reeling from financial losses. The culprits, apprehended last week, are believed to have operated a sophisticated scheme targeting unsuspecting individuals across the country, draining hundreds of thousands of Bulgarian lev from numerous bank accounts.

Inspector Kosta Kotavov, from the economic police at the Sliven Regional Directorate of Internal Affairs and Communications, disclosed that the investigation into the operation commenced at the dawn of 2023. Reports flooded in from concerned citizens who discovered their bank accounts depleted, prompting the Sliven ODVMR and the Main Directorate "Police" to join forces in cracking the case wide open.

According to Kotavov, the perpetrators spared no one, siphoning off funds ranging from a few hundred to several thousand leva from each victim. The method was ruthless and indiscriminate - once gaining access to an account, every last penny was swiftly drained away.

In light of these alarming developments, experts have issued a stern warning to the public: exercise extreme caution when encountering emails purportedly from banks. These fraudulent emails, known as phishing attempts, often lure unsuspecting recipients into divulging sensitive personal information, such as card details or mobile banking passwords.

"Banks don't ask for personal data in emails," cautioned the experts. "Any request for such information should be treated as a red flag signaling a potential phishing scam."

In the event of suspected fraudulent activity, individuals are urged to take immediate action by contacting their bank and notifying the authorities. However, proving these crimes poses a formidable challenge due to the technical prowess of the criminals involved. Funds are cleverly routed through offshore channels and cryptocurrency wallets, making the money trail exceedingly difficult to trace.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: banking, Bulgaria, fraud, enforcement

Related Articles:

Prize-Winning Bulgarian Film "Blaga's Lessons" Premiering in New York and Chicago

Bulgarian film "Blaga's Lessons" is set to make its debut in New York and Chicago, promising audiences a compelling cinematic experience

Society | March 12, 2024, Tuesday // 09:53

Former Ministry Official Warns of Expected Surge in Migrant Pressure on Bulgaria

Petar Todorov, the former Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, has issued a stark warning regarding the anticipated increase in migrant pressure on Bulgaria starting next month

Politics | March 12, 2024, Tuesday // 09:04

Weather In Bulgaria For March 12: Cloudy Conditions and Rainfall Across The Country

Anticipated is overcast weather coupled with rainfall, indicating an impending drop in temperatures

Society » Environment | March 11, 2024, Monday // 18:06

Foreign Workers Surge: Bulgaria Sees Influx from 59 Non-EU Countries

Amidst notable shifts in Bulgaria's labor landscape, citizens from 59 countries outside the European Union (EU) have found employment opportunities in the nation over the past year

Society | March 11, 2024, Monday // 17:00

Bulgaria: Gasoline Up 3 Cents, Diesel Rises by 6 Cents/Liter in Last Month

Consumers may have noticed a slight uptick in fuel prices over the past month, with gasoline and diesel seeing modest increases in Bulgaria

Business » Finance | March 11, 2024, Monday // 14:47

Bulgaria's Arms Imports Skyrocket

Bulgaria has experienced a staggering increase in arms imports, rising by 920% between 2019 and 2023 compared to the period of 2014 to 2018

Politics » Defense | March 11, 2024, Monday // 14:04
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Crime

Breakthrough in "Karo" Murder Investigation: South African Police Released Photos of Alleged Killers

In a significant development in the investigation into the murder of Krasimir Kamenov-Karo in South Africa last May, police in Cape Town have taken a significant step forward

Crime | March 11, 2024, Monday // 15:08

Desperate Measures: Burgas Woman Swallows 30g Meth, Lands in Hospital

In Burgas, a woman took extreme measures to conceal drugs during a police check, which ultimately led to her hospitalization due to intoxication

Crime | March 11, 2024, Monday // 11:20

Sofia Girl's Narrow Escape: Kidnappers Apprehended

Police in Sofia have apprehended two individuals, aged 22 and 25,

Crime | March 8, 2024, Friday // 16:24

Fatal Stabbing in Dobrich: Mentally Ill Suspect Detained

Tragedy struck in Dobrich as a fatal stabbing occurred in St. George town park late yesterday evening

Crime | March 8, 2024, Friday // 12:36

Survey Unveils Troubling Reality: One in Five Bulgarians Knows a Domestic Violence Victim

A recent survey conducted by Gallup and commissioned by BNT has shed light on the pervasive issue of domestic violence in Bulgaria, revealing troubling statistics regarding its prevalence and impact

Crime | March 8, 2024, Friday // 12:25

Bulgarian Pop Star Zhana Bergendorff Detained by the Police

Renowned Bulgarian singer Zhana Bergendorff, aged 38, found herself in legal trouble yet again after a recent incident in Sofia

Crime | March 6, 2024, Wednesday // 12:08
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria