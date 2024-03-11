Bulgaria's DPS Open to New Governance Strategies as Coalition Talks Progress

Amidst ongoing negotiations to form a new government, the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) has expressed openness to exploring alternative governance arrangements beyond the existing coalition between GERB and "We Continuing the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB). During consultations with President Rumen Radev regarding the allocation of the first mandate to form a government, DPS officials indicated their willingness to consider different political configurations, although they acknowledged the challenges associated with such a prospect.

Jevdet Chakarov, an MP and co-chairman of DPS, underscored the importance of finding a viable governing formula. While expressing hope for consensus among key political stakeholders, Chakarov acknowledged the difficulty of identifying an alternative arrangement in the absence of agreement between the primary political forces.

President Radev sought clarification on DPS's role in governance thus far and its future aspirations. Deputy President Yordan Tsonev characterized DPS as a stabilizing force in previous administrations, emphasizing the party's commitment to supporting Euro-Atlantic decisions and legislative reforms aimed at achieving financial stability. Tsonev reiterated DPS's readiness to maintain its supportive role in governance, emphasizing its dedication to policies beneficial for the populace and municipal entities.

However, Tsonev's remarks did not explicitly address constitutional amendments, particularly those pertaining to judicial reform. While DPS had previously supported the government with the expectation of constitutional changes, Tsonev's statements focused more broadly on continuing policies conducive to stability and reform.

Notably, Delyan Peevski, chairman of the DPS parliamentary group and co-chairman of the party, was absent from President Radev's consultations, signaling potential differences in strategy or priorities within the party leadership.

Radev already had consultations with GERB and WCC-DB.