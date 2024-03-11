Ministry of Internal Affairs Bolsters Police Presence in Sofia Amid Safety Concerns Related to Migrants
After recent incidents in the Bulgarian capital, the Ministry of Internal Affairs announced plans to bolster police presence in Sofia and other key areas. Following a meeting with Mayor Vasil Terziev and representatives of establishment branch organizations, Kalin Stoyanov, the resigned Minister of Internal Affairs, emphasized the importance of ensuring citizens' safety and tranquility.
Stoyanov stated that increased police presence would be implemented in the city center and other areas where diverse groups of people gather. The decision comes in light of recent migrant incidents that have occurred in Sofia's downtown area, prompting authorities to take proactive measures.
Additionally, Stoyanov highlighted plans to enhance security around accommodation centers managed by the State Agency for Refugees. These centers, currently guarded by a private company, will see heightened police presence to address potential security concerns.
Furthermore, legislative changes are underway to reinforce security measures. Proposed amendments to the Law on Administration aim to appoint 1,264 units of the "Border Police" and approximately 260 police officers to oversee security at the five accommodation centers. Stoyanov emphasized the Ministry's commitment to addressing gaps identified in these centers and issuing necessary recommendations for improvement.
Addressing concerns about migrant-related incidents, Stoyanov reassured the public that there has been no increase in such incidents over the past year. The Ministry remains dedicated to maintaining public safety and fostering a secure environment for all citizens.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Bulgaria's "Vazrazhdane" Sparks Political Clash with President Radev Over Euro Referendum
Bulgaria's right-wing and pro-Russian party "Vazrazhdane" (Revival) has engaged in heated consultations preceding the formation of a government, taking aim at President Rumen Radev over the issue of a proposed referendum against adopting the euro in Bulga
Former Ministry Official Warns of Expected Surge in Migrant Pressure on Bulgaria
Petar Todorov, the former Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, has issued a stark warning regarding the anticipated increase in migrant pressure on Bulgaria starting next month
Bulgaria's DPS Open to New Governance Strategies as Coalition Talks Progress
Amidst ongoing negotiations to form a new government, the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) has expressed openness to exploring alternative governance arrangements
Historic Moment: Sweden Officially Became NATO's Newest Member
At the NATO headquarters in Brussels, Sweden's national flag was raised today, marking the country's official accession as the 32nd member of the powerful military alliance
Bulgaria's Arms Imports Skyrocket
Bulgaria has experienced a staggering increase in arms imports, rising by 920% between 2019 and 2023 compared to the period of 2014 to 2018
Political Standoff: Denkov Signals Possible Elections if Government Talks Fail
Resigned Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov has issued a stark ultimatum, indicating that Bulgaria may be headed for early elections if negotiations to form a government with the first mandate falter