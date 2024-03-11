Ministry of Internal Affairs Bolsters Police Presence in Sofia Amid Safety Concerns Related to Migrants

After recent incidents in the Bulgarian capital, the Ministry of Internal Affairs announced plans to bolster police presence in Sofia and other key areas. Following a meeting with Mayor Vasil Terziev and representatives of establishment branch organizations, Kalin Stoyanov, the resigned Minister of Internal Affairs, emphasized the importance of ensuring citizens' safety and tranquility.

Stoyanov stated that increased police presence would be implemented in the city center and other areas where diverse groups of people gather. The decision comes in light of recent migrant incidents that have occurred in Sofia's downtown area, prompting authorities to take proactive measures.

Additionally, Stoyanov highlighted plans to enhance security around accommodation centers managed by the State Agency for Refugees. These centers, currently guarded by a private company, will see heightened police presence to address potential security concerns.

Furthermore, legislative changes are underway to reinforce security measures. Proposed amendments to the Law on Administration aim to appoint 1,264 units of the "Border Police" and approximately 260 police officers to oversee security at the five accommodation centers. Stoyanov emphasized the Ministry's commitment to addressing gaps identified in these centers and issuing necessary recommendations for improvement.

Addressing concerns about migrant-related incidents, Stoyanov reassured the public that there has been no increase in such incidents over the past year. The Ministry remains dedicated to maintaining public safety and fostering a secure environment for all citizens.