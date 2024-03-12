Historic Moment: Sweden Officially Became NATO's Newest Member

Politics | Author: Diana Kavardzhikova |March 11, 2024, Monday // 14:13
At the NATO headquarters in Brussels, Sweden's national flag was raised today, marking the country's official accession as the 32nd member of the powerful military alliance. After nearly two centuries of steadfast neutrality, Sweden's decision to align itself with NATO underscores a seismic shift in its security strategy and geopolitical stance.

Addressing the significance of this momentous occasion, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg warmly welcomed Sweden into the fold, emphasizing the country's rightful place under the protective umbrella of Article 5—a cornerstone of NATO's collective defense doctrine. "Joining NATO is good for Sweden, for the stability of the North, and the security of the entire Alliance”, Stoltenberg affirmed, highlighting Sweden's longstanding partnership with NATO and its evolution into a full-fledged ally.

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson echoed Stoltenberg's sentiments, acknowledging the gravity of the decision amidst heightened regional tensions. "Security in our region has never been so threatened since the Second World War," Kristersson remarked, underscoring the imperative for Sweden to bolster its defenses and deepen cooperation with NATO allies.

Amid speculation about the possibility of nuclear weapons deployment on Swedish soil, Prime Minister Kristersson remained steadfast in his commitment to maintaining Sweden's non-nuclear status. "I see no need for Sweden to have permanent bases or nuclear weapons in peacetime," Kristersson asserted, emphasizing Sweden's sovereign prerogative in shaping its security policies.

Addressing concerns about the deployment of combat groups akin to those in the Baltic states, Secretary General Stoltenberg clarified that there are no plans for such measures in Sweden. Emphasizing NATO's commitment to collective defense while respecting Sweden's sovereignty, Stoltenberg underscored the alliance's role in enhancing regional stability and security.

