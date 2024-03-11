Bulgaria's Arms Imports Skyrocket
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Would You Fight For Your Country? 30% of Bulgarians Would Fight In The Case Of War
A recent survey conducted by the World Association "Gallup International" sheds light on global attitudes towards fighting for one's country in the event of war
Sweden's Military Might: A Key Asset for NATO's Security Strategy
Sweden's decision to pursue NATO membership is underscored by its robust military-industrial complex and modernized defense capabilities
Bulgarian Armored Personnel Carriers Bound for Ukraine Depart After Lengthy Delay
After more than three months of deliberation and logistical challenges, the Bulgarian parliament's decision to donate armored vehicles to Ukraine is finally seeing fruition as the equipment is loaded onto a train bound for Kyiv
Frontex to Deploy Hundreds of Personnel to Bulgaria Amid Border Security Boost
Frontex, the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, is set to bolster border security in Bulgaria by dispatching between 500 and 600 of its personnel to the country
Former Bulgarian Swimmer Arrested in UK on Espionage Charges for Russia
Another Bulgarian national has been apprehended in the United Kingdom on allegations of espionage for Russia
Bulgaria Moves Forward with More Aid for Ukraine Amid Delays and Criticism
Bulgaria is gearing up to provide additional assistance to Ukraine, according to Defence Minister Todor Tagarev's remarks during a hearing in the parliamentary defence committee on Wednesday