Political Standoff: Denkov Signals Possible Elections if Government Talks Fail

Politics | March 11, 2024, Monday // 13:51
Bulgaria: Political Standoff: Denkov Signals Possible Elections if Government Talks Fail

Resigned Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov has issued a stark ultimatum, indicating that Bulgaria may be headed for early elections if negotiations to form a government with the first mandate falter. Denkov's statement came after consultations with President Rumen Radev, where he expressed the coalition's willingness to support GERB's mandate if necessary, signaling a potential breakthrough in the ongoing political deadlock.

During the hour-long meeting between Denkov's coalition, "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria," and President Radev, discussions centered on the pivotal question of whether the coalition would back GERB's mandate for government formation. Denkov's response made it clear that if an agreement cannot be reached with GERB, it would likely signify an impasse between the two leading political forces, paving the way for early elections.

While Denkov described the talks as constructive, he underscored the significant scope of agreements required with GERB, including management, reforms, legislative programs, and the composition of the Council of Ministers. Despite expressing cautious optimism about the negotiations' outcome, Denkov emphasized the need for continued efforts to reach a consensus.

President Radev posed four critical questions to "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" during the consultations, seeking clarity on the coalition's stance regarding its relationship with GERB, expectations for ongoing reforms, willingness to support GERB's mandate, and the need for more negotiation time:

  • Is the coalition inclined to continue as before or does it want to review the relations with GERB and the authorities;
  • Does "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" expect a  merger between its memorandum on continuing reforms and the GERB agreement on general management;
  • Is the coalition ready to support GERB's mandate to form a government or will it again insist that the cabinet be formed with its own;
  • Does "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" need more time for negotiations with GERB.

Reflecting on the achievements of the past nine months, President Radev acknowledged the government's successes in areas such as budget adoption, constitutional amendments for judicial reform, and economic development projects. However, he noted that despite these accomplishments, relations with coalition partners remained complex.

Meanwhile, Denkov reiterated the coalition's demands for further reforms in the judicial system and mechanisms for key state appointments and regulators. While acknowledging progress in recent discussions, Denkov emphasized that until all terms are agreed upon, nothing is certain, emphasizing the need to persist in negotiation efforts.

Earlier, Radev held consultation talks with Mariya Gabriel and GERB.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, Denkov, government, standoff

Related Articles:

Bulgaria's "Vazrazhdane" Sparks Political Clash with President Radev Over Euro Referendum

Bulgaria's right-wing and pro-Russian party "Vazrazhdane" (Revival) has engaged in heated consultations preceding the formation of a government, taking aim at President Rumen Radev over the issue of a proposed referendum against adopting the euro in Bulga

Politics | March 12, 2024, Tuesday // 10:27

Prize-Winning Bulgarian Film "Blaga's Lessons" Premiering in New York and Chicago

Bulgarian film "Blaga's Lessons" is set to make its debut in New York and Chicago, promising audiences a compelling cinematic experience

Society | March 12, 2024, Tuesday // 09:53

Former Ministry Official Warns of Expected Surge in Migrant Pressure on Bulgaria

Petar Todorov, the former Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, has issued a stark warning regarding the anticipated increase in migrant pressure on Bulgaria starting next month

Politics | March 12, 2024, Tuesday // 09:04

Weather In Bulgaria For March 12: Cloudy Conditions and Rainfall Across The Country

Anticipated is overcast weather coupled with rainfall, indicating an impending drop in temperatures

Society » Environment | March 11, 2024, Monday // 18:06

Foreign Workers Surge: Bulgaria Sees Influx from 59 Non-EU Countries

Amidst notable shifts in Bulgaria's labor landscape, citizens from 59 countries outside the European Union (EU) have found employment opportunities in the nation over the past year

Society | March 11, 2024, Monday // 17:00

Banking Deception: Large Sums of Leva Disappear in Phishing Scam - Be Careful!

Authorities in Varna have detained two individuals suspected of orchestrating a widespread bank phishing scam that has left countless Bulgarians reeling from financial losses

Crime | March 11, 2024, Monday // 16:16
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgaria's "Vazrazhdane" Sparks Political Clash with President Radev Over Euro Referendum

Bulgaria's right-wing and pro-Russian party "Vazrazhdane" (Revival) has engaged in heated consultations preceding the formation of a government, taking aim at President Rumen Radev over the issue of a proposed referendum against adopting the euro in Bulga

Politics | March 12, 2024, Tuesday // 10:27

Former Ministry Official Warns of Expected Surge in Migrant Pressure on Bulgaria

Petar Todorov, the former Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, has issued a stark warning regarding the anticipated increase in migrant pressure on Bulgaria starting next month

Politics | March 12, 2024, Tuesday // 09:04

Bulgaria's DPS Open to New Governance Strategies as Coalition Talks Progress

Amidst ongoing negotiations to form a new government, the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) has expressed openness to exploring alternative governance arrangements

Politics | March 11, 2024, Monday // 15:02

Ministry of Internal Affairs Bolsters Police Presence in Sofia Amid Safety Concerns Related to Migrants

After recent incidents in the Bulgarian capital, the Ministry of Internal Affairs announced plans to bolster police presence in Sofia and other key areas

Politics | March 11, 2024, Monday // 14:25

Historic Moment: Sweden Officially Became NATO's Newest Member

At the NATO headquarters in Brussels, Sweden's national flag was raised today, marking the country's official accession as the 32nd member of the powerful military alliance

Politics | March 11, 2024, Monday // 14:13

Bulgaria's Arms Imports Skyrocket

Bulgaria has experienced a staggering increase in arms imports, rising by 920% between 2019 and 2023 compared to the period of 2014 to 2018

Politics » Defense | March 11, 2024, Monday // 14:04
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria