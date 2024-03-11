Political Standoff: Denkov Signals Possible Elections if Government Talks Fail

Resigned Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov has issued a stark ultimatum, indicating that Bulgaria may be headed for early elections if negotiations to form a government with the first mandate falter. Denkov's statement came after consultations with President Rumen Radev, where he expressed the coalition's willingness to support GERB's mandate if necessary, signaling a potential breakthrough in the ongoing political deadlock.

During the hour-long meeting between Denkov's coalition, "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria," and President Radev, discussions centered on the pivotal question of whether the coalition would back GERB's mandate for government formation. Denkov's response made it clear that if an agreement cannot be reached with GERB, it would likely signify an impasse between the two leading political forces, paving the way for early elections.

While Denkov described the talks as constructive, he underscored the significant scope of agreements required with GERB, including management, reforms, legislative programs, and the composition of the Council of Ministers. Despite expressing cautious optimism about the negotiations' outcome, Denkov emphasized the need for continued efforts to reach a consensus.

President Radev posed four critical questions to "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" during the consultations, seeking clarity on the coalition's stance regarding its relationship with GERB, expectations for ongoing reforms, willingness to support GERB's mandate, and the need for more negotiation time:

Is the coalition inclined to continue as before or does it want to review the relations with GERB and the authorities;

Does "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria " expect a merger between its memorandum on continuing reforms and the GERB agreement on general management;

Is the coalition ready to support GERB's mandate to form a government or will it again insist that the cabinet be formed with its own;

Does "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" need more time for negotiations with GERB.

Reflecting on the achievements of the past nine months, President Radev acknowledged the government's successes in areas such as budget adoption, constitutional amendments for judicial reform, and economic development projects. However, he noted that despite these accomplishments, relations with coalition partners remained complex.

Meanwhile, Denkov reiterated the coalition's demands for further reforms in the judicial system and mechanisms for key state appointments and regulators. While acknowledging progress in recent discussions, Denkov emphasized that until all terms are agreed upon, nothing is certain, emphasizing the need to persist in negotiation efforts.

Earlier, Radev held consultation talks with Mariya Gabriel and GERB.