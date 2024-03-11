Tensions Rise in Sofia Amid Migrant-Related Incidents: Restaurateurs Call for Urgent Action

Following a series of violent altercations involving migrants in Sofia, Bulgarian restaurateurs are urging the Ministry of the Interior to take immediate measures to enhance security in the city. The call for action comes after recent brawls on Vitosha Boulevard, which have heightened concerns among local residents and business owners.

Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov convened a meeting with restaurateurs, along with Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev, to address the escalating situation. Plamen Petrov from the Bulgarian Association of Establishments emphasized the need for preventive measures to curb crime and ensure the safety of Sofia's residents. Concerns were raised about the potential for further violence if decisive action is not taken promptly.

In response to the growing unrest, the chairman of the Sofia Municipal Council, Tsvetomir Petrov, has called for an extraordinary meeting to discuss security in the city. The meeting aims to analyze recent incidents and assess the effectiveness of current measures in maintaining public order.

Mayor Vasil Terziev and Tsvetomir Petrov have stressed the importance of conducting the conversation constructively, without political speculation or panic-mongering. They emphasize the need to prioritize the peace and security of Sofia's residents and to take pragmatic steps to address the underlying issues contributing to the unrest.

Meanwhile, concerns over migrant-related incidents have sparked public demonstrations in downtown Sofia. Protesters gathered to demand action from authorities in response to the recent violence. Outgoing Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov reassured the public of law enforcement's efforts to address the situation, including the arrest of individuals involved in the altercations.

As tensions continue to simmer, a significant police operation was conducted over the weekend, resulting in multiple arrests in Sofia. The heightened police presence in downtown Sofia aims to reassure residents and mitigate concerns surrounding refugee centers in the city.