Weather In Bulgaria For March 12: Cloudy Conditions and Rainfall Across The Country
Anticipated is overcast weather coupled with rainfall, indicating an impending drop in temperatures. With atmospheric pressure on a gradual decline, Bulgaria is poised to encounter conditions below the usual average for this time of the month. Throughout the night, extensive cloud cover is anticipated, with rainfall predicted across the majority of regions, notably prominent in the Rilo-Rhodope area. Accompanying these showers will be a gentle to moderate south-southeast wind, with minimum temperatures spanning from 6°C to 11°C, eventually settling around 6°C in the capital city of Sofia.
Tomorrow, the weather forecast indicates a continuation of cloudy skies with intermittent rain showers throughout the day. Eastern Bulgaria is likely to experience heavier precipitation, with the possibility of thunderstorms in southern regions. By evening, rainfall is expected to alleviate in North-West Bulgaria. Wind patterns are expected to shift, blowing moderately from the northwest in the western regions of the country, while maintaining a south-southeast direction in the east before eventually transitioning west-northwestward. Maximum temperatures are forecasted to range from 12°C to 17°C, with Sofia experiencing temperatures hovering around 14°C.
In mountainous areas, cloudy conditions are projected, accompanied by rain below approximately 1800 meters and snowfall at higher elevations. A moderate west-northwest wind is anticipated, with temperatures peaking around 6°C at 1200 meters and nearing freezing at 2000 meters.
Along the Black Sea coast, cloudy skies are expected to persist with intermittent rainfall, potentially heavier in specific areas. Initially, winds will blow from the south-southeast before shifting to the west-northwest by evening. Maximum temperatures along the coast are anticipated to range from 11°C to 12°C, while sea temperatures are forecasted to remain cool at 8°C to 9°C, The sea swell will be 2-3 points.
