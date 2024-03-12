Massive Grain Silo Destroyed in Russian Attack on Ukraine

World » UKRAINE | March 11, 2024, Monday // 12:00
Bulgaria: Massive Grain Silo Destroyed in Russian Attack on Ukraine

Ukrlandfarming, the owner of a significant grain silo in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region, revealed that the facility was obliterated in a devastating attack over the weekend. Tragically, an employee lost their life in the assault, underscoring the severity of the situation. The targeted site belonged to one of Ukraine's largest agricultural holdings, which had already suffered staggering losses amounting to $1 billion in 2022 alone due to the ongoing conflict.

According to analysts at the Kyiv School of Economics (KSE), Ukraine's agricultural sector has endured profound losses directly linked to the Russian invasion, with estimates soaring to nearly $80 billion. These losses encompass a wide spectrum, including $5.8 billion from equipment destruction, $1.8 billion from silo devastation, and almost $2 billion from agricultural product destruction.

The latest attack compounds the already dire situation, further exacerbating the challenges faced by Ukraine's agricultural industry. Moreover, the destruction of critical infrastructure poses a grave threat to the country's food security and economic stability.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian military reported a separate assault involving 25 Shahed drones targeting Kharkiv and Odesa. Despite successfully intercepting ten drones over the southern Ukrainian city, an infrastructure object sustained damage, leading to disruptions and endangering civilian lives. In Kharkiv, similar attacks struck vital infrastructure and municipal buildings, amplifying the sense of urgency to address the escalating conflict.

