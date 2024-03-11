Bulgarian President Radev Engages in High-Level Talks with IMF's Georgieva

President Rumen Radev engaged in a substantial dialogue with the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, addressing pressing global economic issues with regional and national implications. The meeting, held at Dondukov 2, was initiated by Georgieva, underscoring the importance of the discussions held.

Among the focal points of their discourse was the imperative to stimulate economic growth post the COVID-19 pandemic, while also navigating the adverse effects of neighboring military conflicts and the challenges stemming from the escalating application of artificial intelligence.

Both leaders emphasized the significance of investing in education and fostering competitiveness as pivotal drivers for economic advancement, not only for Bulgaria but also for Europe as a whole. Additionally, they underscored the necessity for clear and targeted measures to alleviate inflation, which continues to surpass the European Union's average, thereby exerting a detrimental impact on economic stability and impeding the attainment of long-term strategic objectives.

The comprehensive discussions between President Radev and IMF Managing Director Georgieva underscored their commitment to addressing multifaceted economic challenges with strategic foresight and collaborative solutions.