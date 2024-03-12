In a curious and potentially contentious move, major Russian television networks, including "Pervyi Kanal," "Rossiya 1," and NTV, conspicuously omitted coverage of the prestigious Oscars ceremony from their morning news broadcasts for the second consecutive year. Notably absent from their programming was any mention of the acclaimed Ukrainian war film "20 Days in Mariupol," which clinched an award at the event.

The glaring omission of the Oscars, a globally recognized celebration of cinematic excellence, has raised eyebrows, particularly as it aligns with a broader pattern of selective reporting by state-controlled media outlets. Instead of acknowledging the international film community's accolades, "Pervyi Kanal" and NTV chose to spotlight the upcoming premieres of a propaganda series depicting events surrounding the 2014 Maidan protests in Ukraine, titled "Take Me through the Maidan" and "10 Days to spring."

This deliberate silence on the Oscars, coupled with the promotion of politically charged narratives, underscores the Russian government's ongoing efforts to control the flow of information and shape public perception. By sidelining discussions on films like "20 Days in Mariupol," which shed light on sensitive topics such as the conflict in Ukraine, authorities aim to maintain a narrative that aligns with their geopolitical interests.

The state-run RIA "Novosti" covered the Oscars and the success of the Ukrainian film "20 Days in Mariupol," while Russian newspapers like "Kommersant" also featured articles on the topic. Similarly, when "Navalni," featuring Hristo Grozev, won Best Documentary Film last year, federal television channels remained silent on the matter.

Former President Dmitry Medvedev criticized the Oscars as a self-congratulatory affair, remarking, "They are handing out Oscars to each other." He urged filmmakers to prioritize documenting the realities of war, emphasizing the importance of portraying the experiences of Russian soldiers as heroes. Medvedev's call for war-focused filmmaking comes amidst broader debates over media censorship and the selective reporting of politically charged topics in Russian media.