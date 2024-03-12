Pope Francis' Call for Ukraine Talks Seen as Message to Europe by Russia

World » UKRAINE | March 11, 2024, Monday // 11:19
Bulgaria: Pope Francis' Call for Ukraine Talks Seen as Message to Europe by Russia @Wikimedia Commons

Russia perceives Pope Francis' recent call for talks with Moscow to end the conflict in Ukraine as a subtle message directed towards Ukraine's Western allies, urging them to relinquish their aspirations to defeat Russia and acknowledge the West's role in the Ukrainian war, according to Italy's ANSA news agency.

The pontiff's statement, urging Ukraine to demonstrate the "courage of the white flag" and pursue negotiations with Russia to resolve the ongoing conflict, has drawn attention from various quarters. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, as cited by ANSA, interpreted the Pope's remarks as an appeal to the West to set aside its ambitions and acknowledge its past missteps.

Zakharova suggested that the West's involvement in Ukraine was driven by its desire to undermine Russia's influence, rather than genuine concern for the region's stability. However, she emphasized that Russia has never opposed negotiations and expressed frustration with the current stalemate in Ukraine.

Ukraine, on the other hand, rebuffed Pope Francis' call for talks, with President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissing it as "virtual mediation." Zelensky's stance was echoed by the Ukrainian foreign minister, who asserted that Kyiv would never surrender in the face of aggression.

The war in Ukraine erupted in February 2022 when Russian President Vladimir Putin deployed thousands of troops into the country, triggering a full-scale invasion following years of simmering tensions in eastern Ukraine. Despite efforts to broker a ceasefire, including Putin's proposal to freeze the conflict, diplomatic negotiations have faltered.

Zelensky recently announced plans for a peace summit in Switzerland, but Russia has not been extended an invitation.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Pope Francis, Russia, Ukraine, negotiations

Related Articles:

Freedom of Russia Legion Advances into Russian Territory, Sparks Intense Border Fighting

Reports have emerged indicating that the "Freedom of Russia Legion," a Russian volunteer group fighting alongside Ukraine, has initiated an attack into Russia's Kursk and Belgorod regions

World » Russia | March 12, 2024, Tuesday // 10:05

Russian TV Host Criticizes Pope's Call for Negotiations: "Who Is He To Interfere?"

In a recent episode of his program on state television "Rossiya 1", Vladimir Solovyov, Russia's most prominent presenter, sparked controversy by questioning Pope Francis' call for negotiations in the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine

World » Russia | March 12, 2024, Tuesday // 09:31

Ukrainian Drone Attacks Spark Fires at Two Russian Oil Depots

Two oil depots in Russia are ablaze following drone attacks attributed to Ukrainian forces, as confirmed by authorities

World » Ukraine | March 12, 2024, Tuesday // 09:21

NATO Diverges from Macron on Troop Deployment to Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has clarified the alliance's stance, asserting that NATO has no plans to send troops to Ukraine

World » EU | March 12, 2024, Tuesday // 09:10

Ukraine's F-16 Acquisition Later This Year Won't Change Much On The Battlefield

The New York Times reported that Ukraine is set to receive F-16 fighters by summer 2024, but they may be too few to make a significant impact in the ongoing conflict

World » Ukraine | March 11, 2024, Monday // 18:00

Ukraine's Debut 'Oscar' for Documentary Exposing Russia's Crimes

Renowned filmmaker Mstislav Chernov's gripping portrayal of the harrowing initial days of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, captured in his documentary "20 Days in Mariupol," has garnered critical acclaim and clinched the prestigious Oscar for Best Do

World » Ukraine | March 11, 2024, Monday // 16:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Ukrainian Drone Attacks Spark Fires at Two Russian Oil Depots

Two oil depots in Russia are ablaze following drone attacks attributed to Ukrainian forces, as confirmed by authorities

World » Ukraine | March 12, 2024, Tuesday // 09:21

Ukraine's F-16 Acquisition Later This Year Won't Change Much On The Battlefield

The New York Times reported that Ukraine is set to receive F-16 fighters by summer 2024, but they may be too few to make a significant impact in the ongoing conflict

World » Ukraine | March 11, 2024, Monday // 18:00

Ukraine's Debut 'Oscar' for Documentary Exposing Russia's Crimes

Renowned filmmaker Mstislav Chernov's gripping portrayal of the harrowing initial days of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, captured in his documentary "20 Days in Mariupol," has garnered critical acclaim and clinched the prestigious Oscar for Best Do

World » Ukraine | March 11, 2024, Monday // 16:00

Massive Grain Silo Destroyed in Russian Attack on Ukraine

Ukrlandfarming, the owner of a significant grain silo in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region, revealed that the facility was obliterated in a devastating attack over the weekend

World » Ukraine | March 11, 2024, Monday // 12:00

Zelensky Dismisses Pope's Call for Negotiations with Russia as 'Virtual Mediation'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has rebuffed Pope Francis' recent call for talks with Russia, dismissing it as "virtual mediation" from afar

World » Ukraine | March 11, 2024, Monday // 09:16

Pope Francis Urges Ukraine to "Wave the White Flag": Pursue Peace Talks with Russia Now

Pope Francis has called on Ukraine to embrace negotiations with Russia to end the devastating war that has claimed tens of thousands of lives over the past two years.

World » Ukraine | March 10, 2024, Sunday // 08:12
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria