Russia perceives Pope Francis' recent call for talks with Moscow to end the conflict in Ukraine as a subtle message directed towards Ukraine's Western allies, urging them to relinquish their aspirations to defeat Russia and acknowledge the West's role in the Ukrainian war, according to Italy's ANSA news agency.

The pontiff's statement, urging Ukraine to demonstrate the "courage of the white flag" and pursue negotiations with Russia to resolve the ongoing conflict, has drawn attention from various quarters. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, as cited by ANSA, interpreted the Pope's remarks as an appeal to the West to set aside its ambitions and acknowledge its past missteps.

Zakharova suggested that the West's involvement in Ukraine was driven by its desire to undermine Russia's influence, rather than genuine concern for the region's stability. However, she emphasized that Russia has never opposed negotiations and expressed frustration with the current stalemate in Ukraine.

Ukraine, on the other hand, rebuffed Pope Francis' call for talks, with President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissing it as "virtual mediation." Zelensky's stance was echoed by the Ukrainian foreign minister, who asserted that Kyiv would never surrender in the face of aggression.

The war in Ukraine erupted in February 2022 when Russian President Vladimir Putin deployed thousands of troops into the country, triggering a full-scale invasion following years of simmering tensions in eastern Ukraine. Despite efforts to broker a ceasefire, including Putin's proposal to freeze the conflict, diplomatic negotiations have faltered.

Zelensky recently announced plans for a peace summit in Switzerland, but Russia has not been extended an invitation.