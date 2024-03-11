Desperate Measures: Burgas Woman Swallows 30g Meth, Lands in Hospital

Crime | Author: Diana Kavardzhikova |March 11, 2024, Monday // 11:20
Bulgaria: Desperate Measures: Burgas Woman Swallows 30g Meth, Lands in Hospital

In Burgas, a woman took extreme measures to conceal drugs during a police check, which ultimately led to her hospitalization due to intoxication.

According to reports from the Ministry of Internal Affairs - Burgas, the incident unfolded during a routine action in the Black Sea neighborhood of Burgas last Saturday. Officers from the Fifth District Office were conducting checks on two women, both with prior criminal records, aged 28 and 35.

As authorities scrutinized the pair, it became evident that the older woman had ingested a substantial quantity of methamphetamine, estimated at 30 grams, in an attempt to evade detection. Shortly after swallowing the illicit substance, her health rapidly deteriorated, prompting immediate action from law enforcement.

The woman was swiftly transported to UMBAL-Burgas, where medical professionals admitted her to intensive care due to severe intoxication. The gravity of the situation underscores the risks associated with drug-related activities and the lengths individuals may go to avoid legal repercussions.

Both women involved in the incident were detained for 24 hours as authorities conducted further investigations into the matter.

