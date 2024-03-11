Would You Fight For Your Country? 30% of Bulgarians Would Fight In The Case Of War

A recent survey conducted by the World Association "Gallup International" sheds light on global attitudes towards fighting for one's country in the event of war. The survey, conducted across 45 countries and representing over half of the world's population, reveals intriguing insights into people's readiness to engage in combat for their homeland.

Interestingly, the results indicate a shift in attitudes compared to previous years, particularly following recent conflicts across various regions. In 2014, for instance, after the annexation of Crimea by Russia, 61% of respondents globally expressed readiness to fight for their country, with only 27% opposing such action.

The survey underscores a clear division between the global South/East and the global North/West. While citizens in the EU, the US, and Canada exhibit lower willingness to engage in combat (32%, 41%, and 34% respectively), those in West Asia, the Middle East, and India show a significantly higher readiness (77%, 73%, and 76% respectively).

Exceptions within Europe are evident, particularly in non-EU countries where around 60% of respondents express readiness to fight for their country.

Notable trends emerge when examining specific countries. For instance, Armenia, Saudi Arabia, Azerbaijan, and Pakistan rank among the highest in willingness to fight for their country, while Italy, Austria, Germany, Nigeria, and Spain exhibit lower levels of readiness.

In Russia, where opposition to war is increasingly restricted, 32% of respondents are willing to engage in combat, a notable decrease from 59% ten years ago. In Ukraine, where peace negotiations are practically prohibited by law, 62% express readiness to defend their country.

Turning to Bulgaria, the survey reveals that 30% of Bulgarians would fight for their country in the event of war, while 42% would not. This places Bulgarian attitudes closer to those of Western European countries than Eastern ones, echoing trends observed a decade ago.

In 2014, in Bulgaria, 25% answered that they would fight if the country participated in a war, and 47% declared that they would not.

