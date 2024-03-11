Bulgarian Governance Talks: Gabriel's Perspective on Ongoing Negotiations

After a series of consultations with President Rumen Radev, discussions about the future governance of Bulgaria are ongoing. Resigned Deputy Prime Minister Mariya Gabriel, along with other key figures from GERB, provided updates following their meetings.

"We need a little more time for negotiations (with WCC-DB). I am grateful for the constructive tone in which they took place over the last two days," Gabriel remarked.

She emphasized the importance of allowing negotiations to progress and noted the absence of rigid "red lines" in their discussions. Maintaining accountability remains a guiding principle throughout the negotiation process.

Earlier today, Gabriel reiterated the significance of dialogue and transparency in the negotiation process. Stressing the importance of Bulgaria's interests, she highlighted the need for stability based on fundamental principles and values.

President Rumen Radev is set to hold talks with other political parties, including "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) and the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS), in the coming days. Tomorrow, consultations will continue with opposition parties such as "Vazrazhdane," BSP, and "There Is Such a People".

Meeting between Radev and Gabriel

In his address to the representatives of the GERB parliamentary group, President Radev acknowledged the recent resurgence of discussions about early parliamentary elections, despite the pre-planned changes in the Council of Ministers nine months ago.

Radev emphasized the importance of these consultations in supporting the government formation process and clarifying crucial issues before proceeding with the exploratory mandate. He highlighted the need for transparency and clarity to ensure the best outcome for the country.

During the consultations, Mariya Gabriel underscored the importance of prioritizing the country's interests and maintaining stability based on fundamental principles and values. She emphasized the need for dialogue to emphasize common ground and address any differences constructively, with a shared sense of responsibility.

The negotiation team, comprising Mariya Gabriel, Temenuzka Petkova, Denitsa Sacheva, and Raya Nazaryan, participated in the discussions with the head of state.