Bulgarian Governance Talks: Gabriel's Perspective on Ongoing Negotiations

Politics | March 11, 2024, Monday // 10:56
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Governance Talks: Gabriel's Perspective on Ongoing Negotiations

After a series of consultations with President Rumen Radev, discussions about the future governance of Bulgaria are ongoing. Resigned Deputy Prime Minister Mariya Gabriel, along with other key figures from GERB, provided updates following their meetings.

"We need a little more time for negotiations (with WCC-DB). I am grateful for the constructive tone in which they took place over the last two days," Gabriel remarked.

She emphasized the importance of allowing negotiations to progress and noted the absence of rigid "red lines" in their discussions. Maintaining accountability remains a guiding principle throughout the negotiation process.

Earlier today, Gabriel reiterated the significance of dialogue and transparency in the negotiation process. Stressing the importance of Bulgaria's interests, she highlighted the need for stability based on fundamental principles and values.

President Rumen Radev is set to hold talks with other political parties, including "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) and the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS), in the coming days. Tomorrow, consultations will continue with opposition parties such as "Vazrazhdane," BSP, and "There Is Such a People".

Meeting between Radev and Gabriel

In his address to the representatives of the GERB parliamentary group, President Radev acknowledged the recent resurgence of discussions about early parliamentary elections, despite the pre-planned changes in the Council of Ministers nine months ago.

Radev emphasized the importance of these consultations in supporting the government formation process and clarifying crucial issues before proceeding with the exploratory mandate. He highlighted the need for transparency and clarity to ensure the best outcome for the country.

During the consultations, Mariya Gabriel underscored the importance of prioritizing the country's interests and maintaining stability based on fundamental principles and values. She emphasized the need for dialogue to emphasize common ground and address any differences constructively, with a shared sense of responsibility.

The negotiation team, comprising Mariya Gabriel, Temenuzka Petkova, Denitsa Sacheva, and Raya Nazaryan, participated in the discussions with the head of state.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: negotiations, governance, Bulgaria, consultations

Related Articles:

Bulgaria's "Vazrazhdane" Sparks Political Clash with President Radev Over Euro Referendum

Bulgaria's right-wing and pro-Russian party "Vazrazhdane" (Revival) has engaged in heated consultations preceding the formation of a government, taking aim at President Rumen Radev over the issue of a proposed referendum against adopting the euro in Bulga

Politics | March 12, 2024, Tuesday // 10:27

Prize-Winning Bulgarian Film "Blaga's Lessons" Premiering in New York and Chicago

Bulgarian film "Blaga's Lessons" is set to make its debut in New York and Chicago, promising audiences a compelling cinematic experience

Society | March 12, 2024, Tuesday // 09:53

Russian TV Host Criticizes Pope's Call for Negotiations: "Who Is He To Interfere?"

In a recent episode of his program on state television "Rossiya 1", Vladimir Solovyov, Russia's most prominent presenter, sparked controversy by questioning Pope Francis' call for negotiations in the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine

World » Russia | March 12, 2024, Tuesday // 09:31

Former Ministry Official Warns of Expected Surge in Migrant Pressure on Bulgaria

Petar Todorov, the former Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, has issued a stark warning regarding the anticipated increase in migrant pressure on Bulgaria starting next month

Politics | March 12, 2024, Tuesday // 09:04

Weather In Bulgaria For March 12: Cloudy Conditions and Rainfall Across The Country

Anticipated is overcast weather coupled with rainfall, indicating an impending drop in temperatures

Society » Environment | March 11, 2024, Monday // 18:06

Foreign Workers Surge: Bulgaria Sees Influx from 59 Non-EU Countries

Amidst notable shifts in Bulgaria's labor landscape, citizens from 59 countries outside the European Union (EU) have found employment opportunities in the nation over the past year

Society | March 11, 2024, Monday // 17:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgaria's "Vazrazhdane" Sparks Political Clash with President Radev Over Euro Referendum

Bulgaria's right-wing and pro-Russian party "Vazrazhdane" (Revival) has engaged in heated consultations preceding the formation of a government, taking aim at President Rumen Radev over the issue of a proposed referendum against adopting the euro in Bulga

Politics | March 12, 2024, Tuesday // 10:27

Former Ministry Official Warns of Expected Surge in Migrant Pressure on Bulgaria

Petar Todorov, the former Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, has issued a stark warning regarding the anticipated increase in migrant pressure on Bulgaria starting next month

Politics | March 12, 2024, Tuesday // 09:04

Bulgaria's DPS Open to New Governance Strategies as Coalition Talks Progress

Amidst ongoing negotiations to form a new government, the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) has expressed openness to exploring alternative governance arrangements

Politics | March 11, 2024, Monday // 15:02

Ministry of Internal Affairs Bolsters Police Presence in Sofia Amid Safety Concerns Related to Migrants

After recent incidents in the Bulgarian capital, the Ministry of Internal Affairs announced plans to bolster police presence in Sofia and other key areas

Politics | March 11, 2024, Monday // 14:25

Historic Moment: Sweden Officially Became NATO's Newest Member

At the NATO headquarters in Brussels, Sweden's national flag was raised today, marking the country's official accession as the 32nd member of the powerful military alliance

Politics | March 11, 2024, Monday // 14:13

Bulgaria's Arms Imports Skyrocket

Bulgaria has experienced a staggering increase in arms imports, rising by 920% between 2019 and 2023 compared to the period of 2014 to 2018

Politics » Defense | March 11, 2024, Monday // 14:04
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria