Macron's Ukraine Visit Postponed Again

Politics | Author: Diana Kavardzhikova |March 11, 2024, Monday // 10:57
French President Emmanuel Macron's much-anticipated visit to Ukraine, slated for the coming weeks, has faced yet another delay, marking the third postponement of the trip originally scheduled for last month, as reported by Reuters.

The visit was initially planned for February to finalize a bilateral security agreement with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Macron's office had to reschedule the visit after Zelensky made a trip to Paris instead, where the agreement was signed.

Subsequent attempts to set a date for Macron's visit in early March were also thwarted, with the French presidency now confirming the postponement until later this week. Despite the setbacks, both leaders remain committed to the visit, with Macron and Zelensky recently engaging in a phone call to reaffirm their intentions.

The latest delay follows a series of concerning incidents in the region, including a Russian missile strike near Ukrainian President Zelensky and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis during their visit to Odesa, underscoring the heightened tensions and security risks.

Macron's evolving stance on Russia has been evident in recent weeks, with the French leader advocating for a firmer approach and calling for greater support for Ukraine from European allies. However, his suggestion of potentially deploying Western troops to Ukraine met with resistance from some Western partners.

In response to the escalating situation, France is reportedly exploring the option of Macron traveling to Ukraine alongside other Western leaders, aiming to demonstrate unity among allies and solidarity with Kyiv in the face of external threats.

