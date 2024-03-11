Borissov and Peevski Propose Tough Measures to Address Migrant Security Crisis

In response to the recent crisis related to migrants, GERB and DPS leaders Boyko Borissov and Delyan Peevski have jointly introduced radical measures aimed at bolstering border security and protecting Bulgarian citizens. The proposed measures, consisting of two draft laws, were urgently submitted to the National Assembly's office.

The first draft law seeks to increase the capacity of the Border Police by adding 1,264 staff members dedicated to safeguarding refugee centers and enhancing border security. According to Borisov and Peevski, these additional personnel are crucial to ensuring the effective operation of all structural units responsible for border control.

Furthermore, amendments to the Law on the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Law on the Administration are proposed to facilitate the provision and mobilization of police forces. The objective is to uphold security, maintain public order, and address the recent tensions and clashes between Bulgarian citizens and foreigners.

The petitioners emphasize the urgency of these measures, highlighting the need for decisive action by the National Assembly to address the security challenges arising from the migrant crisis. They underscore the government's commitment to protecting citizens, their health, and property, regardless of political instability.

The proposed security measures aim to accommodate as many people as possible while prioritizing the safety and peace of mind of Bulgarian citizens. Borissov and Peevski assert that increasing the number of staff within the Ministry of Internal Affairs is essential for effectively fulfilling its functions.

Given the threats posed to national security by the unprecedented migrant flow, strategic measures are deemed necessary to enhance the capabilities of the State Security Service for robust border control. These measures extend to both internal and external borders, including those of the European Union, to mitigate risks to national security.

The urgent adoption and implementation of these legal changes by the National Assembly and executive authorities are portrayed as imperative steps toward overcoming uncertainty and ensuring the safety of the Bulgarian people. The authors stress that security concerns outweigh personal or party interests, emphasizing the importance of safeguarding citizens in the face of evolving security challenges.