Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” Dominates Oscars 2024: Winners Revealed

Society | Author: Diana Kavardzhikova |March 11, 2024, Monday // 09:58
In a dazzling display of cinematic prowess, Christopher Nolan's ambitious epic "Oppenheimer" emerged triumphant at the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday night, sweeping 7 prestigious accolades from 13 nominations, as reported by BBC. The film, a stirring portrayal of the enigmatic father of the atomic bomb, J. Robert Oppenheimer, clinched the titles of Best Picture and Best Director for Nolan himself, along with Best Leading Actor awarded to Cillian Murphy. Additionally, the talented Robert Downey Jr. secured the award for Best Supporting Actor, cementing the film's status as a tour de force in cinema.

At the heart of "Oppenheimer" lies a captivating performance by Irish actor Cillian Murphy, who was rightfully honored with the award for Best Leading Actor. Murphy's portrayal of the complex and brilliant Oppenheimer resonated deeply with audiences and critics alike, earning him widespread acclaim. In his heartfelt acceptance speech, Murphy expressed his overwhelming gratitude, emphasizing the profound significance of the film's narrative. “We made a film about the man who created the atomic bomb, and for better or for worse, we are all living in Oppenheimer's world, so I'd like to dedicate this to the peacemakers everywhere”.

Meanwhile, Emma Stone captured hearts and minds once again with her stellar performance in "Poor Things", securing her second Oscar for Best Actress. The unconventional steampunk drama also clinched victories in the categories of Best Production Design, Costume Design, and Make-up and Hairstyling, showcasing the film's remarkable visual and artistic achievements. “This is really overwhelming, Emma Stone said in her speech. "I am so deeply honored to share this with every cast member, crew member, every person who poured their love, care, and brilliance into the making of this film”.

Oscars 2024 full list of winners:

Best Picture

  •        American Fiction
  •        Anatomy of a Fall
  •        Barbie
  •        The Holdovers
  •        Killers of the Flower Moon
  •        Maestro
  •        Oppenheimer
  •        Past Lives
  •        Poor Things
  •        The Zone of Interest

Best actor in a leading role

  •        Bradley Cooper – Maestro
  •        Colman Domingo – Rustin
  •        Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
  •        Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
  •        Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

Best actor in a supporting role

  •        Sterling K Brown – American Fiction
  •        Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
  •        Robert Downey Jr – Oppenheimer 
  •        Ryan Gosling – Barbie
  •        Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things

Best actress in a leading role

  •        Annette Bening – Nyad
  •        Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon
  •        Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall
  •        Carey Mulligan – Maestro
  •        Emma Stone – Poor Things  

Best actress in a supporting role

  •        Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
  •        Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
  •        America Ferrera – Barbie
  •        Jodie Foster – Nyad
  •        Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers 

Best directing

  •        Anatomy of a Fall – Justine Triet
  •        Killers of the Flower Moon – Martin Scorsese
  •        Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan
  •        Poor Things – Yorgos Lanthimos
  •        The Zone of Interest – Jonathan Glazer

Best animated feature film

  •        The Boy and the Heron 
  •        Elemental
  •        Nimona
  •        Robot Dreams
  •        Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best adapted screenplay

  •        American Fiction 
  •        Barbie
  •        Oppenheimer
  •        Poor Things
  •        The Zone of Interest

Best original screenplay

  •        Anatomy of a Fall 
  •        The Holdovers
  •        Maestro
  •        May December
  •        Past Lives

Best Cinematography

  •        El Conde
  •        Killers of the Flower Moon
  •        Maestro
  •        Oppenheimer
  •        Poor Things

Best costume design

  •        Barbie
  •        Killers of the Flower Moon
  •        Napoleon
  •        Oppenheimer
  •        Poor Things

Best documentary feature film

  •        Bobi Wine: The People’s President
  •        The Eternal Memory
  •        Four Daughters
  •        To Kill a Tiger
  •        20 Days in Mariupol 

Best documentary short film

  •        The ABCs of Book Banning
  •        The Barber of Little Rock
  •        Island in Between
  •        The Last Repair Shop 
  •        Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó

Best film editing

  •        Anatomy of a Fall
  •        The Holdovers
  •        Killers of the Flower Moon
  •        Oppenheimer 
  •        Poor Things

Best international feature film

  •        Io Capitano
  •        Perfect Days
  •        Society of the Snow
  •        The Teachers’ Lounge
  •        The Zone of Interest 

Best makeup and hairstyling

  •        Golda
  •        Maestro
  •        Oppenheimer
  •        Poor Things       Society of the Snow

Best original score

  •        American Fiction
  •        Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
  •        Killers of the Flower Moon
  •        Oppenheimer 
  •        Poor Things

Best original song

  •        The Fire Inside – Flamin’ Hot
  •        I’m Just Ken – Barbie
  •        It Never Went Away – American Symphony
  •        Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) – Killers of the Flower Moon
  •        What Was I Made For? – Barbie

Best production design

  •        Barbie
  •        Killers of the Flower Moon
  •        Napoleon
  •        Oppenheimer
  •        Poor Things 

Best animated short film

  •        Letter to a Pig
  •        Ninety-Five Senses
  •        Our Uniform
  •        Pachyderme
  •        WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko 

Best live action short film

  •        The After
  •        Invincible
  •        Knight of Fortune
  •        Red, White and Blue
  •        The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar 

Best sound

  •        The Creator
  •        Maestro
  •        Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
  •        Oppenheimer
  •        The Zone of Interest 

 Best visual effects

  •        The Creator
  •        Godzilla Minus One 
  •        Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3
  •        Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
  •        Napoleon

 

