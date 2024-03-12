Zelensky Dismisses Pope's Call for Negotiations with Russia as 'Virtual Mediation'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has rebuffed Pope Francis' recent call for talks with Russia, dismissing it as "virtual mediation" from afar.

In response to the Pope's remarks, Zelensky did not directly address the head of the Roman Catholic Church's words but suggested that such efforts were disconnected from the ongoing efforts of religious figures within Ukraine to support the country.

Excerpts from an interview with Pope Francis, recorded last month and released by Swiss public television, revealed the Pope's urging for Ukraine to "have the courage to wave the white flag" and engage in negotiations with Russia to end the ongoing conflict.

Zelensky emphasized the unity of Ukrainians in defense against Russian aggression, highlighting the support of individuals from various religious backgrounds within the country. He expressed gratitude to Ukrainian priests who actively support defense efforts, contrasting their tangible actions with what he perceived as distant "virtual mediation" proposed by the Pope.

According to Zelensky, genuine support comes from those directly involved in the defense of Ukraine, rather than from distant mediators. He emphasized the necessity of physical presence and active engagement in the country's defense efforts, rejecting the notion of remote intervention.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister, Dmitry Kuleba, has firmly rejected Pope Francis' call for talks with Russia, stating that Ukraine will "never" surrender, as reported by AFP.

Kuleba emphasized Ukraine's unwavering stance, declaring, "Our flag is yellow-blue. This is the flag with which we live, die, and win. We will never raise any other flags." The country remains steadfast in its determination to defend its territory against its larger neighbor.

Challenging the Pope's stance, Kuleba urged him to unequivocally support the cause of justice and not equate the warring parties under the guise of "negotiations." Additionally, he alluded to historical collaborations between some members of the Catholic Church and Nazi forces during World War II.

Regarding the notion of the "white flag," Kuleba referenced past strategies of the Vatican, cautioning against repeating historical mistakes and calling for support for Ukraine's righteous struggle for survival.

While expressing gratitude for Pope Francis' prayers for peace, Kuleba expressed hope for the pontiff's visit to Ukraine, emphasizing the significant Catholic population in the country. He underscored the importance of the Pope's solidarity in the face of the devastating conflict that has gripped Europe for the past two years.