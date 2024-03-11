European Commission President Announces Launch of Humanitarian Sea Corridor to Gaza
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen revealed today in Cyprus the anticipated activation of a humanitarian sea corridor between Cyprus and Gaza
Reports have emerged indicating that the "Freedom of Russia Legion," a Russian volunteer group fighting alongside Ukraine, has initiated an attack into Russia's Kursk and Belgorod regions
In a recent episode of his program on state television "Rossiya 1", Vladimir Solovyov, Russia's most prominent presenter, sparked controversy by questioning Pope Francis' call for negotiations in the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine
Two oil depots in Russia are ablaze following drone attacks attributed to Ukrainian forces, as confirmed by authorities
Amidst unprecedented violence and turmoil in Haiti, Prime Minister Ariel Henry has announced his resignation, succumbing to mounting pressure from armed criminal gangs and calls for political change
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has clarified the alliance's stance, asserting that NATO has no plans to send troops to Ukraine
The New York Times reported that Ukraine is set to receive F-16 fighters by summer 2024, but they may be too few to make a significant impact in the ongoing conflict
Norwegian Inspiration: Bulgaria's Move Towards Environmentally Friendly Prisons
Nexo Is Suing Bulgaria For Over $3 Billion