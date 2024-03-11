Protest in Sofia Amidst Concerns Over Recent Incidents with Foreigners

A demonstration unfolded in downtown Sofia as concerned citizens voiced their grievances over recent altercations involving foreigners within the capital. Organized through social media, protesters gathered in front of the Interior Ministry's building on Sunday evening to demand action in response to the escalating tensions.

Chief Commissioner Lyubomir Nikolov of the Sofia Directorate of Interior assured reporters that the protest remained peaceful, with no signs of aggression from either the demonstrators or law enforcement. Despite the growing discontent, Nikolov emphasized that the protesters' conduct thus far had adhered to legal standards.

The catalyst for the protest stemmed from a series of recent incidents, described by Nikolov as "purely criminal," occurring in Sofia. One altercation involved Bulgarian nationals and individuals with a migrant background in a dispute over a girl on Vitosha Boulevard. Although victims were identified, no official complaint was filed. Another incident, characterized as a theft, unfolded between individuals of Syrian origin and Bulgarians, resulting in the detainment of four individuals.

Outgoing Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov addressed the situation on social media, affirming the arrest of individuals involved in the aforementioned incidents. Stoyanov stressed that there was substantial evidence refuting claims of racial motivation behind the altercations, cautioning against exploiting the incidents for political gain.

In response to heightened tensions, a significant police operation took place on Saturday night, resulting in the arrest of over 100 individuals in Sofia. Police presence was bolstered in various districts of the capital, particularly around refugee centers, to assuage concerns among local residents.

The Interior Ministry's proactive measures aim to ensure the safety and tranquility of Sofia's residents amidst mounting apprehensions surrounding recent incidents involving foreigners within the city.