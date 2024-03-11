President Radev Engages in Consultations with Parliamentary Groups for Cabinet Formation

Politics | March 11, 2024, Monday // 08:58
Bulgaria: President Radev Engages in Consultations with Parliamentary Groups for Cabinet Formation

Bulgaria's President Rumen Radev is set to engage in consultations with representatives from various parliamentary groups in the 49th National Assembly. Scheduled over Monday and Tuesday, these deliberations hold significant weight in shaping the country's political landscape.

Commencing on Monday morning, Radev will first meet with members of the largest parliamentary group, GERB, followed by discussions with representatives from the second largest group, We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria (WCC-DB), and the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) n the day. On Tuesday, consultations will continue with the Vazrazhdane parliamentary group, the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), and There Is Such a People, respectively.

With the resignation of outgoing Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov and the subsequent acceptance of his resignation by the National Assembly, the nation stands at a pivotal juncture, poised for a transition of power.

Amidst these developments, the outgoing Government has presented its performance report for the past nine months, providing a comprehensive overview of its achievements and challenges.

As President Radev embarks on this crucial phase of consultations, all eyes are on the outcome, as the formation of a new cabinet will shape the trajectory of Bulgaria's governance and policies in the coming months.

