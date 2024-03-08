Weather In Bulgaria For March 11: Rain and Snow Expected

Society » ENVIRONMENT | March 10, 2024, Sunday // 20:24
Bulgaria: Weather In Bulgaria For March 11: Rain and Snow Expected @Pixabay

The meteorological forecast for March 11 unveils a series of unexpected weather patterns set to sweep across various regions. Anticipate mostly overcast conditions, with rain showers projected to originate from the West during the afternoon hours. Winds will predominantly be southerly, exhibiting moderate strength, while regions north of the mountains may experience blustery conditions. Overnight temperatures are estimated to range between 3°C to 8°C, with Sofia hovering around 5°C. Daytime highs are forecasted to reach between 15°C to 20°C, with Sofia expected to peak at 17°C.

On the Black Sea coast, cloudy skies will prevail, accompanied by moderate to strong southerly winds. Temperatures along the coast will vary between 9°C to 14°C, while sea water temperatures are expected to range from 8°C to 9°C.

In mountainous areas, overcast conditions will dominate the skies, with rain showers predicted to commence from the West during the afternoon. Snowfall is anticipated above altitudes of 2,000 meters. Winds will veer towards the southwesterly direction, with stormy conditions anticipated. Daytime temperatures in mountainous regions will reach 12°C at 1,200 meters and drop to 4°C at 2,000 meters.

