Pope Francis has called on Ukraine to embrace negotiations with Russia to end the devastating war that has claimed tens of thousands of lives over the past two years. Speaking in an interview with Swiss public television, recorded prior to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's recent offer to host peace talks, the head of the Roman Catholic Church emphasized the importance of courageously pursuing peace. While Erdogan's proposal followed discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who reiterated his desire for peace while standing firm on territorial integrity, the Kremlin remains adamant about rejecting Kyiv's conditions for negotiations.

In his interview, Pope Francis addressed the debate over whether Ukraine should surrender to Russia due to its inability to repel Moscow's forces. Responding to the notion of waving the "white flag," the Pope stressed that true strength lies in considering the well-being of the people and initiating negotiations, facilitated by international mediators. Emphasizing the urgency of negotiation, he acknowledged the necessity to act before further loss of life occurs.

This marks a notable departure from the Pope's previous statements on the conflict in Ukraine, as he directly addressed terms such as "white flag" and "defeated." Despite the sensitivities surrounding surrender, Francis underscored the imperative of seeking peaceful resolutions and expressed readiness to mediate.

In another aspect of the interview, Pope Francis addressed the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas, asserting that negotiations should never be equated with surrender.

Ukrainian President Zelensky recently revealed the staggering toll of the war, with over 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed since the invasion began in February 2022, alongside tens of thousands of civilian casualties in occupied territories. Amidst these grim statistics, Pope Francis's call for negotiation offers a glimmer of hope for a peaceful resolution to one of Europe's most pressing crises.