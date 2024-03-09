Pope Francis Urges Ukraine to "Wave the White Flag": Pursue Peace Talks with Russia Now

World » UKRAINE | March 10, 2024, Sunday // 08:12
Bulgaria: Pope Francis Urges Ukraine to "Wave the White Flag": Pursue Peace Talks with Russia Now @Wikimedia Commons

Pope Francis has called on Ukraine to embrace negotiations with Russia to end the devastating war that has claimed tens of thousands of lives over the past two years. Speaking in an interview with Swiss public television, recorded prior to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's recent offer to host peace talks, the head of the Roman Catholic Church emphasized the importance of courageously pursuing peace. While Erdogan's proposal followed discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who reiterated his desire for peace while standing firm on territorial integrity, the Kremlin remains adamant about rejecting Kyiv's conditions for negotiations.

In his interview, Pope Francis addressed the debate over whether Ukraine should surrender to Russia due to its inability to repel Moscow's forces. Responding to the notion of waving the "white flag," the Pope stressed that true strength lies in considering the well-being of the people and initiating negotiations, facilitated by international mediators. Emphasizing the urgency of negotiation, he acknowledged the necessity to act before further loss of life occurs.

This marks a notable departure from the Pope's previous statements on the conflict in Ukraine, as he directly addressed terms such as "white flag" and "defeated." Despite the sensitivities surrounding surrender, Francis underscored the imperative of seeking peaceful resolutions and expressed readiness to mediate.

In another aspect of the interview, Pope Francis addressed the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas, asserting that negotiations should never be equated with surrender.

Ukrainian President Zelensky recently revealed the staggering toll of the war, with over 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed since the invasion began in February 2022, alongside tens of thousands of civilian casualties in occupied territories. Amidst these grim statistics, Pope Francis's call for negotiation offers a glimmer of hope for a peaceful resolution to one of Europe's most pressing crises.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Pope Francis, Ukraine, Russia, negotiations

Related Articles:

Nuclear Tensions Rise: Zaporizhzhia Plant's Safety in Peril Amid Ukraine's Battle for Sovereignty

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, currently under Russian control, is facing an increasingly precarious situation, with safety conditions worsening each day

World » Ukraine | March 9, 2024, Saturday // 10:20

Foreign Embassies Sound Alarm on Russia Terror Risk

Embassies from a coalition of countries, including Latvia, Canada, South Korea, Sweden, Germany, and the Czech Republic, have synchronized their efforts to warn about an elevated threat of terrorism in Russia,

World » Russia | March 9, 2024, Saturday // 09:08

Todor Tagarev: Bulgaria Sends 7,000+ Tons Of Military Aid To Ukraine

Bulgaria has emerged as a key contributor to Ukraine's defense efforts, providing substantial military aid amidst escalating tensions in the region

Politics | March 8, 2024, Friday // 16:20

French Troops Prepare for High-Intensity Conflict Amid Rising Tensions with Russia

French troops are undergoing rigorous training for a potential high-intensity conflict against a formidable adversary capable of matching their firepower

World » EU | March 8, 2024, Friday // 14:26

Borissov Wants Different Finance Minister: Petkov Urges Respectful Negotiations

Boyko Borissov, the leader of GERB, has confirmed that negotiations between his party and We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria (WCC-DB) will commence tomorrow at 18:00

Politics | March 8, 2024, Friday // 12:16

Ukraine Appoints Former Military Chief as Ambassador to UK

Amidst the ongoing war, Ukraine has made a bold diplomatic move by appointing its former commander-in-chief, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, as the new ambassador to the United Kingdom

World » Ukraine | March 8, 2024, Friday // 10:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Tactical Shift: Russian Forces Employ Surprise Maneuvers Near Avdiivka

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has reported a notable enhancement in Russian military tactics, particularly around the strategically significant region of Avdiivka, Donetsk

World » Ukraine | March 9, 2024, Saturday // 10:46

Nuclear Tensions Rise: Zaporizhzhia Plant's Safety in Peril Amid Ukraine's Battle for Sovereignty

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, currently under Russian control, is facing an increasingly precarious situation, with safety conditions worsening each day

World » Ukraine | March 9, 2024, Saturday // 10:20

Ukraine Appoints Former Military Chief as Ambassador to UK

Amidst the ongoing war, Ukraine has made a bold diplomatic move by appointing its former commander-in-chief, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, as the new ambassador to the United Kingdom

World » Ukraine | March 8, 2024, Friday // 10:00

Ukrainian Forces Recapture Tonenkoe Village, Repel Russian Attacks near Avdiivka

The Ukrainian armed forces have successfully pushed Russian occupiers out of the village of Tonenkoe, located west of Avdiivka

World » Ukraine | March 7, 2024, Thursday // 13:42

Zelensky's Wife Declines Biden's Invitation Over Navalny Controversy

Reports reveal that Olena Zelensky, wife of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, has declined an invitation from US First Lady Jill Biden to attend Congress during President Joe Biden's address

World » Ukraine | March 7, 2024, Thursday // 11:32

Ukrainian Forces Forced to Retreat Amid Delay in Western Military Aid

Amidst a delay in crucial military assistance from Western allies, Ukrainian forces find themselves compelled to withdraw from frontline positions, adopting a defensive stance

World » Ukraine | March 7, 2024, Thursday // 10:38
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria