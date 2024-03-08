Night of Turmoil: Migrant Strife Leads to Street Battles in Sofia!

Last night there was a troubling incident on Sofia's "Vitosha" Boulevard, a mass fight erupted, leaving participants injured and raising concerns among local residents and authorities. According to reports from bTV, citing witnesses, the altercation took place around 9:00 PM when a group of Bulgarians reportedly attacked foreign students.

Further details from "Nova TV" suggest that the clash involved Bulgarians and British citizens of Pakistani origin. Two of the individuals involved, both foreigners, sustained minor injuries and were subsequently taken to "Pirogov" hospital for treatment. The precise reasons behind the brawl remain unclear.

In a possibly related event, nationalist parties VMRO and "Vazrazhdane" claimed that on Thursday night migrants of Arab origin had assaulted Bulgarian youths on the same boulevard. This Friday confrontation might be a retaliatory act stemming from the prior encounter, although this connection remains speculative at this stage.

Compounding the violence, another significant altercation occurred at the migrant center in Ovcha Kupel, Sofia, as reported by both bTV and Nova TV. This separate brawl, involving several migrants, reportedly broke out over a dispute involving a woman. The clash resulted in one person receiving a wound to the eyebrow, necessitating medical attention.

In response to these incidents, law enforcement, including officers from the Sixth Police Precinct and "Specialized Police Forces," swiftly intervened to restore order. The Ministry of the Interior has assured the public that the situation is now under control, with an increased police presence in the affected areas to prevent further unrest.