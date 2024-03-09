The Denkov-Gabriel Duo Outlined Government's 9-Month Scorecard Amid Criticism

Politics | March 9, 2024, Saturday // 09:06
Bulgaria: The Denkov-Gabriel Duo Outlined Government's 9-Month Scorecard Amid Criticism

In an elaborate press briefing that lasted for more than two hours, the departing Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov and Deputy Prime Minister Mariya Gabriel provided a comprehensive account of their administration's journey through the initial nine months in office. Amidst a challenging landscape of media scrutiny and opposition critique, the duo predominantly highlighted the successes of their tenure, revealing that 56% of their governance program had already been actualized. They were optimistic that with a smooth and disciplined transition, they could achieve complete implementation in the next nine months.

During this significant event, Denkov and Gabriel took the opportunity to exchange public accolades for their collaborative efforts. Denkov expressed particular gratitude for Gabriel's leadership, emphasizing her critical role in the forthcoming negotiations with GERB. According to him, Gabriel's involvement was key to directly addressing pressing issues. Gabriel, in return, praised Denkov for maintaining a constructive dialogue amidst challenging times, ensuring a united front.

Gabriel reminisced about the strenuous negotiations between GERB and "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" that marked the beginning of their cabinet. She highlighted the leadership, vision, and responsibility demonstrated during these talks, which culminated in political stability. Gabriel stressed the importance of unity and open dialogue for achieving significant outcomes, a principle that has been vindicated by their tenure's success.

In a concise presentation dedicated to outlining the cabinet's achievements, a video showcased for media representatives captured the administration's main accomplishments. However, Denkov pointed out that several of these successes did not receive the attention they deserved, overshadowed by other events and severe hybrid attacks from opposition parties. He critiqued these parties for lacking a constructive development program for Bulgaria, focusing instead on criticism.

The press conference deliberately skipped over individual ministers' reports, instructing them to outline strategic priorities for the upcoming governance period instead. While Denkov hinted at certain delays in tasks, he attributed these to objective reasons such as legislative procedures and coordination challenges between departments. Gabriel refrained from commenting on the specifics, focusing instead on the need for agreement on principles, mechanisms, and priorities.

Denkov emphasized the government's commitment to transparency, citing regular reports, parliamentary hearings, and direct interactions with citizens as forms of accountability. The video highlighted various achievements, including economic growth, inflation control, infrastructural developments, and legislative reforms. Despite acknowledging some delays, particularly with financial disbursements under the Sustainability Recovery Plan, Denkov remained hopeful for adherence to new schedules for ongoing projects.

The conference set the stage for the upcoming negotiations, with Gabriel advocating for discretion to ensure their success. The emphasis was on a principled and pragmatic approach towards decision-making and priority setting. The discussions are anticipated to focus on the coalition agreement between GERB and "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria," aiming for constructive outcomes.

The Denkov-Gabriel narrative presented a picture of strategic challenges met with measured progress and a commitment to collaborative and transparent governance. As Bulgaria approaches another political crossroads, the groundwork laid by their tenure and the lessons learned are poised to influence the country's governance direction.

Among the cited achievements were economic stability, judicial reforms, and support for national and international causes, including Ukraine. The administration also highlighted infrastructural achievements and initiatives aimed at improving public services and environmental conservation.

Despite facing criticism and challenges, the Denkov-Gabriel administration showcased a resilience and a focus on governance that, according to their report, has led to substantial national progress. They underscored the importance of continued collaboration and strategic planning in overcoming obstacles and fulfilling the government's agenda.

As the Denkov-Gabriel tenure concludes, their efforts to navigate through political instability, opposition criticism, and media scrutiny are evident in their comprehensive account of achievements and challenges. With the upcoming negotiations and transitions, the administration's emphasis on principles, accountability, and strategic focus remains a testament to their approach to governance, setting a precedent for future administrations in Bulgaria.

