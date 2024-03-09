Outrage in Sofia: Migrants Allegedly Attack Youngsters in Violent Encounter!

Society » INCIDENTS | March 8, 2024, Friday // 19:11
Bulgaria: Outrage in Sofia: Migrants Allegedly Attack Youngsters in Violent Encounter!

A post circulating on social media platforms accompanied by a video has stirred controversy, alleging an attack on young boys and a girl in the heart of Sofia. According to the information shared, a group of 11 individuals of Arab origin reportedly assaulted the youths on Vitosha Boulevard in Sofia, hours before International Women's Day on March 8.

While the post has garnered attention online, the Sofia Police have stated that they have not received any reports or signals regarding such an incident.

Deyan Nikolov, a municipal councilor from the right-wing party Revival - "Vazrazhdane," addressed the issue at a briefing, asserting that the children involved were aged between 12 and 14, and the attackers were described as migrants. He indicated that a girl was allegedly attacked and insulted by migrants, prompting three boys to intervene in her defense.

"11 migrants attack and beat kids in the center of Sofia. Unfortunately, no one comes to their aid. We call on the relevant institutions to take action. We want an urgent convening of a session of the Sofia Municipal Council, where all those involved in security in the capital, to take measures, to prepare a strategy to solve the criminal migrant problem that is brewing in Sofia", said the municipal councilor.

Krystian Szkwarek, a historian and political scientist, expressed his concerns on Facebook, drawing parallels to incidents in other European cities. He highlighted the formation of what he described as an Afghan ghetto in Sofia (around the "Women's Market") and criticized the government for allowing such developments.

"It's just getting started in our country too. A crowd of migrants attacked people on Vitoshka. Sights I remember ten years ago in England and Belgium, and which I believed would never come here. But they are coming. An entire Afghan ghetto is being formed between the Halls and the 'Women's Market', and its inhabitants - almost 100% young men, are already descending on Vitoshka. I live there so these are my observations. The government that allows this to take place here, as it has for a long time in cities like Paris and Brussels, will be cursed by the people forever".

Similarly, Carlos Contrera, a member of the right-wing party VMRO-BND, echoed concerns about the reported attack, questioning the response of the Sofia Police and municipality.

"Last night Bulgarian youths were attacked by Arabs in the center of Sofia. Have the aggressors been detained? The Sofia police must provide information, not to follow misunderstood political correctness. Today, media and citizens are reporting an attack by Arabs on several Bulgarian boys and girls. On March 7, 2024, after 7 p.m., on Vitosha Blvd. in Sofia (the pedestrian area), several young men, apparently of Arab origin, attacked Bulgarian citizens. The agreement with Austria that Denkov and Gabriel signed is already producing its results. We warned that with this shameful contract, Bulgaria will turn into a ghetto, in which the 'partners' from the EU will return migrants to us, and those of them who are not subject to integration - i.e. those who are a burden to them and do not need them. We predicted that it would be such people who would be the cause of tension in society and an increase in the criminal situation. VMRO requests information from the Sofia Police and Sofia Municipality whether the incident has been registered and whether the attackers are being sought."

